Gumbo is one of Louisiana’s most popular emblematic dishes.
The name of the dish is derived from the African word for okra, suggesting original recipes contained this vegetable. Gumbo often has an ingredient called filé powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves. This addition to the dish was said to have been added by the Choctaw Indians or other local tribes.
Gumbo may contain a roux, which has its origin in French cuisine, making the dish a true example of fusion cooking.
The first documented references to gumbo appear at the turn of the 19th century. Gumbo was served at a gubernatorial reception in New Orleans in 1803. An early cookbook said that gumbo can be made of scraps of “cold meat or fowl, a few oysters, crabs or shrimps … with a couple of spoonfuls of well-cooked rice” for an economical and satisfying dinner.
Ingredients for gumbo vary from cook to cook. You can find recipes for seafood, fowl, meat, and sausage gumbo. Sometimes these proteins are combined.
Some recipes call for a roux or browned flour as a thickener. A roux is made of flour that has been browned in oil. Other recipes call for okra or filé powder as a thickener. Sometimes a roux and filé powder are used together.
Before the advent of refrigeration, okra was the preferred thickening agent for gumbo. Filé powder was used when fresh or dried okra weren’t available.
Not only do gumbo enthusiasts have differences when it comes to thickening agents, they will also debate the consistency of a good gumbo. Some like a thin, soupy gumbo, while others prefer something similar to a thick stew.
Some cooks use tomatoes in their gumbo, while others refuse this addition. Tomatoes are often added to okra gumbos and may be more a regional preference. Nearly everyone agrees that gumbo should be served with rice.
Homemade gumbo is much like homemade vegetable soup. Ingredients can be added to use what is available and measurements do not have to be exact.
I recently roasted a turkey breast. I intentionally saved several pieces plus some broth to make a turkey sausage gumbo. Our okra is late this year and the tomatoes are almost finished, but I had enough of both to make this delicious New Orleans dish. The gumbo really hit the spot on one of the cooler days last week.
Turkey and Sausage Gumbo
Ingredients:
½ pound smoked sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices
1/3 cup canola oil
1/3 cup flour
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
5½ cups turkey stock
3 cups shredded roast turkey
2 cups fresh okra, sliced
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Hot cooked rice
Preparation:
Cook sausage in a skillet until browned. Remove from skillet.
Heat oil in large Dutch oven. Gradually whisk in flour and cook until the flour is a deep caramel color, about 7 to 10 minutes. Do not burn mixture.
Reduce heat to medium and stir in onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, and Creole seasoning. Cook, stirring constantly for about 5 minutes. Gradually add turkey stock, turkey, okra, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, and smoked sausage. Simmer the mixture for 30 to 45 minutes.
You can stir rice into the mixture or serve it in a mound in a bowl with the gumbo on the side.