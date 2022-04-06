Mother Nature gave us a winter gift of snow and hail not long ago, but my neighbors gave us a sweet taste of spring when they presented two boxes of luscious strawberries straight from Florida fields. They were a welcomed treat.
I’ve written cooking columns for several years and realized I have never researched the history of strawberries.
The Roman poet Virgil wrote about strawberries, but they were referenced as ornamental, not food. Wild strawberries were eaten in ancient times, but not in large quantities, because they were often small, tough, and flavorless.
The French began transplanting wild strawberries into their gardens in the 1300s, but it has been said that cultivated strawberries didn’t have their beginning in Europe until the 18th century when gardeners worked at creating new varieties. By the 19th century, many countries developed varieties that were suitable for the climate of their region.
Strawberries can be grown successfully in a wide range of soils and situations. They do not do well in areas that experience periods of drought. They have a low fertilizer requirement. Plants usually last about four years, but, during that time, they send out runners that form new plants.
I have a very small plot of strawberries. One of the biggest problems with growing strawberries in this area is the fickle weather. The plants grow vigorously in the early spring heat, and sometimes the flowers open early, only to be nipped by frost later. Slugs like strawberries as much as humans do, and they can be a problem, too.
It will be nearly two more months before I can pick ripe strawberries in my garden, so the gift of Florida strawberries was a delicious treat. Strawberries garnished our breakfast plates and made a nice addition to a variety of salads.
I still had plenty to use, so I decided to try a baked strawberry pie. This one contained no rhubarb, just strawberries.
Baked Strawberry Pie is an easy, old-fashioned, all-American classic pie loaded with sliced, fresh strawberries, sweetened with sugar, enhanced with a touch of cinnamon, and baked in a double crust. If you like nostalgic desserts like Apple Pie and Blueberry Pie, you will like Baked Strawberry Pie. I served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, while it was slightly warm from the oven.
Baked Strawberry Pie
Ingredients:
½ cup sugar
¼ cup flour
½ teaspoon cinnamon
4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
Pastry for a double-crust pie
Preparation:
Preheat the oven to 425°.
In a large bowl, mix sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Add strawberries and lightly mix to coat.
Roll half of the pastry to fit the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Add the strawberry filling.
Roll the remaining dough into a circle and place it on top. Trim seal and flute the edge of the crust. Cut slits on top.
Bake pie for 35 to 40 minutes until crust is golden and filling is bubbly. Cover the edge of the crust with foil to prevent over-browning, if necessary.
Remove pie and cool on a wire rack for about 1 hour before serving.