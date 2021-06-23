Vietnamese cuisine is a favorite at our house. Vietnamese dishes have distinctive flavors reflective of unique ingredients like shrimp paste, fish sauce and fresh herbs such as coriander, Vietnamese basil, lemongrass, ginger and mint.
Recipes often call for lots of fresh vegetables and fruits. Many dishes are gluten-free. Rice papers, rice noodles and rice flour are used instead of wheat. There is minimal use of dairy, oil and sugar.
Vietnam ranks eight out of the top 10 countries that eat the most pork per person in the world, where per capita consumption is 56.3 pounds, followed by the United States with 64.3 pounds.
Last year, Vietnam was one of the countries with the highest volume of pork production worldwide, amounting to over 3.47 metric tons. It is the most consumed meat in that country, followed by poultry, beef and veal.
A recipe that recirculates in our cooking repertoire is Vietnamese Lemongrass Meatballs made with ground pork. The tender meatballs are versatile and can be used atop noodles, in a salad or inside a French baguette for banh mi.
Chefs Gordon Ramsey and Anthony Bourdain made it clear that Vietnamese cuisine ranked at the top of their international food lists.
Ramsey visited Vietnam in his reality show and claimed he had “the greatest dish I have ever eaten” while there.
Bourdain said one never has to go looking for great food in Vietnam, because it finds you. He said the country is filled with proud cooks and passionate eaters.
Vietnamese Lemongrass Meatballs served on fresh lettuce and crispy cucumbers have a variety of textures, flavors and colors that create a fragrant and wonderful taste experience.
Vietnamese Lemongrass Meatballs
Ingredients:
Meatballs:
1 pound ground pork
½ tablespoon lemongrass paste*
1/4 cup chopped shallots
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons fish sauce (such as nam pla or nuoc nam)
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Sauce:
½ tablespoon lemongrass paste*
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup fish sauce
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons coarsely grated carrot
1 tablespoon (packed) brown sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons minced green Thai chile or serrano chile with seeds
1 tablespoon sesame oil
To serve:
1 lettuce, leaves separated
1 small cucumber, thinly sliced
Preparation:
Meatballs:
Place ground pork in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
Combine lemongrass, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, garlic, sesame oil, sugar and pepper in processor; pulse until paste forms. Add lemongrass mixture to pork. Mix with a wooden spoon (or with hands) until mixture holds together.
Shape mixture into balls (each about 1 tablespoonful). Place on rimmed baking sheet. (You can cover and chill at this point, if not cooking immediately.)
When ready to cook, heat oven to 375°. Bake meatballs for about 20 minutes until they begin to brown on top. Transfer to large platter to cool.
Sauce:
Place lemongrass paste in a small bowl. Add lime juice, fish sauce, cilantro, carrot, sugar and chile to bowl. Whisk until sugar dissolves.
Arrange lettuce leaves and cucumber on platter with meatballs. Assemble meatballs in leaves, garnish with cucumber and drizzle sauce over.
* Lemongrass paste is now available in tubes in the refrigerated section of many local grocery stores. It saves the step of locating fresh lemongrass, which needs to be pounded to release the oils and flavor.