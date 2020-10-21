Porcini are earthy, meaty mushrooms. Italians use them in rice and pasta dishes, soups, and sauces.
Porcinis grow wild in small clusters near trees In North America, Europe, and Asia. Fresh porcini are available during the summer and fall.
Dried porcini can be found year-round in the grocery store or specialty shops. We usually stock up on dried porcini, when we find them. As a warning, they can be expensive, because they are considered gourmet edibles.
Dried porcini mushrooms have a more concentrated, pronounced flavor than fresh porcinis. They should be soaked for 30 minutes or more to incorporate moisture. You can also steep them in enough boiling water to cover for about 15 to 20 minutes.
If a recipe calls for water or other liquids, save the mushroom water after draining and use it in place of the liquid called for. This will add a nice mushroom flavor to a dish.
Like most mushrooms, porcini have a number of health benefits. They contain fiber, antioxidants, protein, minerals and have no cholesterol, trans fat, or saturated fat.
If porcini mushrooms are unavailable or out of one’s price range, king trumpet mushrooms are a good substitute, since they are similar in size and texture.
Shiitake are comparable in taste and other varieties of dried mushrooms can be substituted, although they will probably lack the flavor of porcinis.
White Porcini Pizza
Ingredients:
Dough:
½ tablespoon dry yeast
½ teaspoon sugar
1/3 cup warm water
2-2/3 cups bread flour
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup warm water
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup cornmeal
Topping:
1 cup dehydrated porcini mushrooms
Warm water to rehydrate mushrooms
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded Fontina cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Preparation:
Rehydrate porcini mushrooms in some warm water to cover. When rehydrated, pat dry and chop. Set aside.
In the bottom of a large mixing bowl, proof the yeast with ½ teaspoon sugar and 1/3 cup water. Let foam about 10 minutes.
Add 2-1/3 cups bread flour, salt, honey, ½ cup warm water, and olive oil to yeast in mixing bowl. Mix with dough hook until combined. Add remaining 1/3 cup of flour incrementally until dough forms a ball and no longer clings to the side of the bowl.
Form the dough into a ball. Place in a greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise 30 minutes.
In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir in garlic and mushrooms. Sauté for several minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Punch down pizza dough. Knead and then roll out to ¼-inch thickness. Sprinkle pizza pan with cornmeal and stretch dough to fit pan.
With a fork, make holes across the crust surface. Brush the dough with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle porcini across the dough and top with cheeses and chopped parsley.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the crust is light brown and cheeses are melted.
Note: When pressed for time, this is an easy meal to prepare using a ready-made pizza crust.