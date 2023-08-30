Zucchini is touted as one of the easiest and most prolific vegetables you can grow in a home garden, and this is the time of year when gardeners are overwhelmed with an abundance of zucchini.
I have several favorite zucchini recipes, but I am always looking for new ways to use the surplus.
I tried a new recipe this season that I will repeat for years to come. The zucchini has a delicious tahini sauce.
Tahini is a celebrated ingredient in Middle Eastern cooking, but it is also used in Russian, North African, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Indian dishes. It is an essential ingredient in hummus, baba ghanoush, halva, and falafel sandwiches.
Jars of tahini mixed with honey or cocoa are available in the breakfast food aisles of Greek grocery stores. In Cyprus, it is made into a tahini pie.
Tahini is a thick spread made from hulled, ground and lightly roasted sesame seeds. It has an earthy flavor. It resembles peanut butter in appearance, but it is slightly bitter rather than sweet. The sesame flavor is pronounced.
Tahini has nine times as much calcium as peanut butter.
The paste made from hulled sesame seeds has high oil content. Once opened, tahini should be refrigerated to keep fresh.
Tahini is great in salad dressings and drizzled over cooked or grilled vegetables. It can be added to fudge, cookie and brownie recipes. Tahini ice cream combines the earthy nuttiness of the spread with sweet cream to make a delightful dessert.
Tahini provides a delicious earthy flavor to this zucchini dish. This recipe offers one more way to use extra zucchini.