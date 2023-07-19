Cabbage plants are some of the first vegetables that can be planted in early spring. After the winter hiatus, my husband is anxious to garden. I remind him that we only need a cell of red cabbage and one of white. Eight heads of cabbage maturing at the same time later in the spring is enough for two people. There is plenty for sauerkraut, cabbage rolls, Polish haluski, and coleslaw.
My husband doesn’t listen. He gets carried away. He buys and plants several varieties. That is the reason you are seeing a plethora of cabbage recipes in this weekly column. We already have enough kraut to last an extended Polish family a full year. We have plain kraut, turmeric kraut, and kraut with caraway seeds.
I’ve tried lots of new recipes using cabbage. I still follow tradition and make coleslaw several times while I have fresh cabbage.
A recipe for coleslaw can be traced to a Dutch cookbook from 1770. The Dutch who founded New York State grew cabbage that they used in a shredded cabbage salad they called koosla. It was a different type of slaw that had vinegar and oil dressing. Today’s coleslaw has evolved by having a mayonnaise dressing. (Mayonnaise was invented shortly after coleslaw.)
The cabbage mixture for coleslaw can be made with several vegetables. I like to include shredded carrots, radishes, onions, peppers, and red and white cabbage in my slaw. Some cooks get fancy and add pineapple, apples, and even cheese.
Through the years, I’ve tasted a lot of coleslaw. It is often a side dish served in restaurants. Some of the slaws had heavy, thick mayonnaise dressing while others had the cabbage swimming in a thin sauce. Rarely did they live up to my expectation.
I was accustomed to a commercial, tangy, refrigerated dressing that my mother used throughout her lifetime. Several years ago, I stopped buying that dressing because it had gotten expensive, and I often didn’t use it all, which seemed wasteful.
I have been on a quest ever since to try to replicate that dressing that was a family favorite. I could never seem to get it quite right … until this year.
This will probably be my go-to coleslaw dressing recipe for years to come. I see no reason to change it. The slaw was the right consistency to eat alone, on pulled pork sandwiches, and atop West Virginia hot dogs.