I struggled to grow a healthy rhubarb crop for years. In May, I divided and transplanted several clumps to a new location, and they seem to be thriving.
West Virginia University Extension Service information advises dividing and propagating new plants in the fall. I didn’t have much choice this year, because my original plants were not doing well in their previous location. I won’t harvest too much until the plants are established. Rhubarb is a perennial plant that can produce for more than 10 years.
I learned through experience and advice from a gardening friend that rhubarb prefers soil with a lot of organic matter or compost. It should be in a well-drained area that primarily receives only the morning sun. Mulching rhubarb keeps the soil cool and extends the growing season.
Rhubarb is considered a fruit by many people, since it is most often used in dessert recipes. Botanists would disagree, since it is technically a vegetable.
Some would be surprised to learn that rhubarb has only been used in cooking for two centuries, but its medical uses date to more than 5,000 years when the Chinese used dried roots as a laxative. China grew some of the highest-quality plants at the time. The Greeks and Romans used rhubarb in numerous medicines.
It wasn’t until the 1800s that rhubarb was mentioned as a culinary ingredient. It was used in desserts and winemaking in Britain. Its culinary use spread to northern Europe. It wasn't long before it was grown in greenhouses to prolong the growing season.
Rhubarb was very popular before World War II, but its use dropped significantly during the war. Since rhubarb is sour, most recipes require sugar as a sweetener, and sugar was rationed during the war. Rhubarb has regained some of its popularity, but production isn’t near what it was during the pre-war era.
There are two broad categories of rhubarb. One is collectively known as Victoria, and the stalks can be light green to a light pinkish red. The stalk interior is green. This is the type of rhubarb I have and the one that is most common here.
The second category is red rhubarb. It is red inside and out. Its food value is no different from the Victoria variety, but its color makes it more appealing in some recipes.
To harvest rhubarb, pull and twist the stalks until they break or cut them close to the soil level with a knife. Only half of the stalks should be removed during any harvest. The leaves of rhubarb plants contain oxalic acid and are toxic. They should always be discarded.
Rhubarb can be used in sweet bread, pies and other desserts. It is also an excellent addition to preserves, chutneys and sauces. It can be dried, canned or frozen to enjoy when it is not in season.
Now is the time to enjoy fresh local rhubarb. One pound will yield about 3 cups chopped or 2 cups cooked.