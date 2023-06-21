Carbonara is a pasta dish made with eggs, hard cheese, pepper, and some form of meat like pancetta or bacon. Spaghetti is generally the type of pasta that is used.
Like so many recipes, the origin of carbonara is disputed. An Italian dish made with lard, eggs and cheese was documented in 1839, but the modern recipe that most people know was created in the middle of the 20th century in America.
The earliest recipe for carbonara was published in 1952 in a Chicago restaurant guide. Patricia Bronté included the recipe in a review for a restaurant called Armando’s which was co-owned by chef Pietro Lencioni, who grew up in Tuscany. The first Italian recipe for carbonara was published in La Cucina Italiana magazine in 1954.
Basic carbonara is made with a few simple ingredients, although many different versions have emerged through the decades. Chefs or home cooks will use a variety of cheeses. Sometimes they will use cream instead of eggs. Purists would probably scoff at the inclusion of things like garlic, asparagus and mushrooms.
I had been saving the Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Carbonara recipe for a while. I realized last week that I had to use the recipe soon because we were coming to the end of the local asparagus season.
The preparation is relatively simple. The bacon is fried and reserved. The pasta is cooked, and the eggs, cheese and black pepper are combined with the hot pasta, creating a creamy sauce. An additional step is added to the recipe I made, since the asparagus and mushrooms had to be roasted in the oven first. Garlic isn’t always an ingredient in carbonara, but it suited this recipe well.
There is no such thing as a copyright, trademark or patent protection for a recipe. It would be a waste of time to dispute the origins of carbonara. The recipe probably originated from an Italian-American connection, but it retains the identity of being an Italian dish since the primary ingredients are quintessentially Roman.
Preservation of the original version of carbonara is important, but that should not limit one’s creativity and freedom to experiment by incorporating new ingredients.
One thing is certain. This recipe for Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Carbonara won raves at our house.
Toss asparagus and mushrooms in oil, salt and pepper. Place on a lined baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 20 minutes or until they begin to slightly caramelize. Stir after 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook spaghetti as directed.
In a large frying pan, cook bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour off all but a tablespoon of grease from the pan. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Turn off the heat.
Mix eggs, cheese and black pepper in a bowl.
Drain the spaghetti, reserving some of the hot water. Place the spaghetti in the frying pan with the garlic. Add the asparagus and mushrooms to the pan. Quickly stir in the egg and cheese mixture while the pasta is hot. This will cook the egg and melt the cheese. Add additional hot pasta water for a creamier texture.