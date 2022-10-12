You've likely heard of the home food delivery service DoorDash, but there's a dog dash coming to Dunbar that may be almost as speedy (or maybe more so) for some fleet-footed, four-legged competitors.
The Kanawha Obedience Training Club will present its fifth annual American Kennel Club-licensed FAST CAT event Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the former Fairlawn Golf Driving Range at 2624 Virginia Ave. in Dunbar.
A Fast CAT (an acronym for Coursing Ability Test, with no feline ties to be inferred) is a timed, 100-yard dash for dogs. KOTC Secretary Cindy McKee said as many as 60 canines from West Virginia and neighboring states will compete daily to earn points toward acquiring their FAST CAT titles.
"Earning an AKC title is an honor that lets you show off your dog’s superior abilities, or you may do it for personal satisfaction. Or both," McKee explained.
“Spectators are welcome to watch the dogs as they run down the track, chasing the moving lure which mimics a rabbit or squirrel. This sport is fun for dogs, and it doesn’t require special training. Prey drive kicks in for most dogs, and they run their hearts out.”
McKee referenced the speeds some dogs can reach by making a comparison to Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, regarded as the world's all-time fastest sprinter. "Can your dog outrun Usain Bolt?" she posited. "He just might; Usain’s fastest time has been clocked at almost 28 mph -- yet dogs have been known to reach speeds of 35 to 45 mph."
The dozens of dog competitors will take the challenge to better Bolt's speed later this month. During their 100-yard dashes, the dogs will run individually, chasing a lure, McKee said. "It’s over before you know it -- and it’s nothing short of awe-inspiring to watch your dog run at top speed, ears back, eyes focused, legs strong."
FAST CAT competitions have boomed in popularity in recent years, McKee said. She cited an AKC official who said, "The FAST CAT provides a terrific opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC sports as one of the few events where all that is needed to compete is a dog’s natural instincts.”
Each dog’s time to complete the 100-yard dash is converted into miles per hour, earning the pooch points based upon his or her speed, with titles bestowed based upon the total of accumulated points.
McKee said the FAST CAT competition is open to any dog older than one year that is in good physical and mental condition and enrolled with the AKC. Purebred and mixed-breed dogs can be registered with the AKC, she added. "Details, videos and the entry link can be found on our website, www.kanawhaotc.com/trial-events. The entry deadline is Thursday, Oct. 20."
McKee said each Fast CAT team has a "releaser" at the starting line and a catcher at the end of the course. "Owners usually choose to be at the end," the Cross Lanes resident said, "so their dog runs toward them and they can cheer them on. The electronically timed events kick into motion when the lure, a white plastic bag, takes off in front of the dog. The lure is pulled by an electronic pulley system."
Registered dogs will run up to two runs each day. Each day's runs will begin at 9 a.m., scheduled with new groups of dogs starting every hour. "Weather permitting, we will offer 'fun runs' for $5 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday after regular runs are complete so you can see if your dog has the prey drive to compete in FAST CAT," McKee said. "Dogs of all types love to run, and most catch on quickly, especially after watching the other dogs chase the lure. The excitement level is obvious as the watching dogs bark wildly as the lure travels down the field."
The AKC maintains a list of breeds with the average of each dog's three fastest runs for the year, she said. To attain the coveted Top 20 Fastest Dogs breed ranking, dogs must complete a minimum of three FAST CAT runs during the year. The top three finishers for each breed are invited to an invitational event in Orlando in December, McKee said.
Vendors of dog-related products or services will attend the four-day competition, she said. Items offered will include treats, toys, bio-thane collars and leashes, beds, and canine jewelry and clothing. A professional photographer will take pictures during each run and an area will be set up at the venue for owners to take their own pet photos.
"We hope to make this the premier dog event of the Kanawha Valley in which any dog can participate," McKee said.
Admission is free each day for spectators and their leashed and well-mannered dogs.
Founded nearly 70 years ago, the Kanawha Obedience Training Club is a nonprofit club dedicated to providing obedience training to dogs and their handlers, educating the public concerning dog welfare, and holding annual obedience and rally trials. Membership is open to dog owners ages 18 and older. More information about the group can be found online at www.kanawhaotc.com or on the Kanawha Obedience Training Club KOTC Facebook page, www.facebook.com/4KOTC.
The KOTC will also host a three-day AKC Obedience and Rally Trial in April 2023. The trial will take place at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. More information is available on the KOTC website and Facebook page.