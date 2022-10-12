Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

You've likely heard of the home food delivery service DoorDash, but there's a dog dash coming to Dunbar that may be almost as speedy (or maybe more so) for some fleet-footed, four-legged competitors.

The Kanawha Obedience Training Club will present its fifth annual American Kennel Club-licensed FAST CAT event Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the former Fairlawn Golf Driving Range at 2624 Virginia Ave. in Dunbar.

