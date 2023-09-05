Observed on the first Sunday after Labor Day annually, National Grandparents Day was created thanks largely to a dedicated West Virginian who was one of its chief architects and advocates.
Born in 1917 in Caperton, Fayette County, Marian McQuade, a staunch support of senior citizen rights, launched a statewide campaign in 1970 to establish a special day of recognition for grandparents. Through her campaign outreach to local, county and state officials, Gov. Arch Moore proclaimed the first Grandparents Day in the Mountain State in 1973.
Five years later, Congress passed legislation, introduced by West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph at McQuade’s behest, proclaiming the first post-Labor Day Sunday each year as National Grandparents Day. President Jimmy Carter signed the legislation in 1978.
According to theclio.com, McQuade didn’t want the holiday to be a commercial one but rather a day for grandparents, grandchildren and other family members to participate in activities with each other. In a 2003 Los Angeles Times article, McQuade said she never intended National Grandparents Day to include any one certain type of celebration. “It’s to alleviate some loneliness,” McQuade told the reporter.
In 1979, the U.S. Postal Service issued a 10th-anniversary commemorative envelope bearing McQuade’s likeness in honor of National Grandparents Day.
In her final years, McQuade lived in Oak Hill with her husband, Joe. She died from heart failure in September 2008 at the age of 91, survived by 15 children, 43 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.