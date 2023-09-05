Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Observed on the first Sunday after Labor Day annually, National Grandparents Day was created thanks largely to a dedicated West Virginian who was one of its chief architects and advocates.

Born in 1917 in Caperton, Fayette County, Marian McQuade, a staunch support of senior citizen rights, launched a statewide campaign in 1970 to establish a special day of recognition for grandparents. Through her campaign outreach to local, county and state officials, Gov. Arch Moore proclaimed the first Grandparents Day in the Mountain State in 1973.

