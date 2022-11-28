Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia author John Kincaid has released his 10th book, entitled “Tall Tales, True Stories, Outright Lies,” a collection of original short stories from the mountains of West Virginia.

In the book, Loop Creek, West Virginia, emerges as a place where seriousness and spookiness, fact and fantasy, satire and sentiment blend together on a daily basis, Kincaid said.

