West Virginia author John Kincaid has released his 10th book, entitled "Tall Tales, True Stories, Outright Lies," a collection of original short stories from the mountains of West Virginia.In the book, Loop Creek, West Virginia, emerges as a place where seriousness and spookiness, fact and fantasy, satire and sentiment blend together on a daily basis, Kincaid said.Other recent releases by Kincaid are "Conversations With a Married Woman," "Terrible Poems About Wonderful Things," and "Reflections of a Spiritual Journey."Kincaid will be at the Hallmark in Liberty Square in Teays Valley for a book signing from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.His books can be purchased online at Amazon.Kincaid grew up in Fayette County and lives in Putnam County.