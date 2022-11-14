Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the Baptist Temple on Charleston's East End will present its 59th annual Advent music program, "Feast of Carols," for this holiday season.

The free musical program will get underway at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church located at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets.

