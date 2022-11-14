After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the Baptist Temple on Charleston's East End will present its 59th annual Advent music program, "Feast of Carols," for this holiday season.
The free musical program will get underway at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church located at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets.
“Feast of Carols,” is written for organ, harp, piano, and chorus, with Eddie Bucklen as music director, Randy Peters as organist, Greg McVey as pianist, and Mark Owen Martin, serving as guest harpist.
When Bucklen began planning the Baptist Temple's Christmas music program, he was concerned about finding an area harpist for the production. One of Bucklen's choir members, Mary Lee Dunn, had learned about professional harpist Martin at another event, and she was able to obtain his contact information. Martin agreed to fill the void.
The production will be presented in two halves. The first half, “Glad Tidings of Great Joy”, accompanied by organ, piano and harp, will be narrated by Steve Knighton, in costume portraying the Biblical character, Simeon. Kathleen Corbett will be the featured soloist, with special guests, the South Charleston High School Vocal Ensemble. (Martin is a 1969 SCHS graduate.)
The second half of the production, “Festival of Carols,” will offer four movements on traditional carols, based on familiar music from the “Nutcracker Suite.” It will feature Martin on harp and two ballerinas from the Charleston Ballet, church members Sheena Madden-Jackson and Brigette Madden.
The program will also include congregational singing.
Preceding the program will be music with harp and organ from 4:30 to 5 p.m.