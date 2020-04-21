Feed the Fight CWV assists restaurants, health-care workers during pandemic

Earlier this month, Charleston Restaurant Week organizers from Buzz Food Service and Boss Babes WV, allied with a team of volunteers, launched Feed the Fight CWV, a community-funded, crowdsourcing endeavor to support area restaurants and health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspired by and created in conjunction with a national campaign, Feed the Fight CWV is designed to have the double impact of driving business to local restaurants working to stay operational and thanking (and feeding) health-care personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis response.
“So many people need and deserve our help right now, it’s hard to keep track. Providing the public a way to show their support for health-care workers and first responders by funneling donations toward local restaurants is a way to help a lot of people at the same time,” Angela Gould, co-owner of Buzz Food Service and a co-founder of Charleston Restaurant Week, said.
The Feed the Fight CWV effort works as follows:
• Community members donate to Feed the Fight CWV via its website or social media channels.
• Feed the Fight CWV organizers coordinate logistics from delivery times to number of meals needed.
• Feed the Fight CWV organizers purchase meals from local restaurants.
• Volunteers deliver the meals to health-care workers throughout Charleston and other areas in Kanawha County.
“There is no donation that is too small. It’s a win-win that supports two industries in need. Health-care workers and other responders are working around the clock to keep us safe, and a hot meal from a local restaurant is a great way to brighten their day,” said Kayla Young, an organizer of Charleston Restaurant Week and the founder of the nonprofit Boss Babes WV.
The Feed the Fight CWV team has coordinated its efforts with the Kanawha County and City of Charleston Emergency Operations Center, Team Charleston with the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, volunteers and area restaurants.
"We've had a wonderful response -- I really can't believe it," Gould said. "We've been running it for, essentially, 10 days; raised $7,000 and have already spent $5,000 of that. With that, we've been able to feed up to 360 people. I hope by the end of this week we're up to 500 meals served. We're also up to 12 local restaurants taking part in it.
"Across the board, the recipients have been incredibly kind and happy. We've delivered to the four major hospitals in the area and places like the Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. We've been serving the day and night shifts. Everyone has been so kind and appreciative, and, really, we also feel great that, with this, we've been able to give some local businesses some work to do," Gould said.
"Each meal has an average cost of $13.95, including gratuity," she said, "and we are purchasing at asking price from locally owned and operated restaurants."
At press time, restaurants supported through Feed the Fight CWV include Bluegrass Kitchen, Ichiban, Big Joe’s, Sam’s Uptown, Barkadas, Cozumel, Dem 2 Brothers, Ristorante Abruzzi, Soho’s and The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering.
"We are continuing to draw names from a hat from locally owned independent restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery," Gould said.
More information is available and donations can be made at www.feedthefightcwv.com or by contacting Angela Gould at 304-533-5133 or angela@beef.buzz or Kayla Young at 304-561-4234 or kayla@bossbabeswv.com.
According to an April 17 People.com article, the Feed the Fight program was launched in mid-March by health-care lobbyist Elena Tompkins, who wanted to support Washington, D.C., area restaurants struggling because of coronavirus-prompted shutdowns. She opened a Venmo account for donations to support the delivery of meals to health care workers, received a higher-than-expected response and started the Feed the Fight nonprofit with her friend, Sarah Cannova. According to the article, they have raised funds to buy more than 10,000 meals from approximately 24 restaurants for health-care providers at 20 hospitals in the D.C. region.
Along with Charleston's cadre, Feed the Fight chapters are serving meals to front-line workers in the Carolinas, Atlanta and Boston, among other areas throughout the United States.