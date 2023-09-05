Well, that was a fast summer! I traveled to Fayetteville this past week and actually saw some leaves changing colors already. Soon it will be sweater and hot cocoa weather.
Time seems to go by too quickly, but I think construction plans take too long. While a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes by architects and engineers, I want to start building!
What we are currently calling the Oakland Riverfront Park is due to start construction in late winter or early spring. I, for one, am excited and hope that once construction begins, it will go quickly.
FEMA Update
City leadership continues to work with FEMA officials. All requested paperwork and documentation related to city property and equipment damaged or destroyed by the flooding last August is being prepared.
As provided by FEMA, the Thrasher Engineering firm has been selected through a competitive process, and they are developing cost estimates for any replacements, repairs or purchases for city-owned property.
At this time, however, no FEMA money has been received or spent.
The City of Smithers hosted a meeting with area residents whose property was so badly flood impacted they want state officials to buy their flood-damaged houses. For that service, the property owners had to agree that they will move into safer properties they will buy with the buy-out funds and their flooded homes will be demolished.
These property owners fall into two groups: those that live inside Smithers city limits and those that live outside the county. Smithers City Hall served as the drop-off site for both city and county residents making applications. The City will act as the applicant for those who live in Smithers city limits, and the Region 4 Planning and Development Council is preparing the application based on the information provided by residents on their applications.
County residents’ applications were transferred to the county, and residents will need to contact and work with their Fayette County representatives.
The Market renovations
The Market renovations are coming along great, and many thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the final grant funding needed to complete the project.
USDA State Director Ryan Thorn presented me with a grant check at a ceremony held at the Canyon Rim Welcome Center.
In addition, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a $2.5 million Congressional earmark to Smithers for additional water and sewer extensions.
WV Hive
Want to start a business or know someone who does?
The WV Hive is a business coaching and consulting service free to all who want to start or expand a business here. They’ve already held one coaching session. Watch this space, the electronic sign and the City of Smithers Facebook page for updates on new sessions coming this summer.
Broadband improvements
Important for our future: Broadband is the name of the technology that supports internet in homes and businesses. We have the opportunity to test the speed of our service and to, hopefully, apply for a grant to improve area Broadband dependability and speed.
Please do this: Go to Ookla Speed Test and check the speed at your laptop or desktop computer device. This is not for cell phones.
The speed at your laptop or desktop will be recorded automatically -- you don’t have to do anything else.
Once we know the speed(s) in the area, we hope to qualify for a federal grant to improve our area service. You do not have to be a Smithers resident. We can qualify for a grant to help the area service, not just the city. Go to your laptop or desktop now -- thank you!
September events and activities
• Sept. 19: 5 p.m., Smithers Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors meeting in City Council Chambers, Gateway Center; 6 p.m., public comment meeting regarding a rate increase imposed by the Kanawha Falls Public Service District and the West Virginia Public Service District; 6:30 p.m., Smithers City Council meeting (note the half-hour time change this month). City Council will be setting the Trick or Treat date for October. A Zoom link to the meeting is provided on the agenda posted at the Smithers Post Office and front door of the Gateway Center, if you want to attend virtually.
Have a great month and come out and enjoy the many activities planned that bring us together as a community.
(Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.)