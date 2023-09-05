Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Well, that was a fast summer! I traveled to Fayetteville this past week and actually saw some leaves changing colors already. Soon it will be sweater and hot cocoa weather.

Time seems to go by too quickly, but I think construction plans take too long. While a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes by architects and engineers, I want to start building!

