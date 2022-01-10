A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week for the official opening of the Charleston office of Edward Jones Financial Advisor Brett Harper.
As per custom, wielding a pair of scissors, Harper, along with South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., clipped a ribbon together to formally open the office at 1522 Oakhurst Drive, Suite D, in South Charleston.
Harper and Senior Branch Officer Manager Shawna Moreland hosted an open house the morning of the Jan. 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony as well.
In launching his new office, Harper is making a return to — and return investment in — his roots. A West Virginia native, he is the son of Brenda Nichols Harper of Clendenin and Dr. Tim Harper, who lives in South Charleston with Brett’s stepmother, Vicki Harper. Longtime residents may remember his grandfather’s South Charleston store, Harper’s Hardware, in 1940s and ‘50s. “My dad had his own practice, Kanawha Valley G.I. Associates, in South Charleston, for 30 years, and now I’m opening my own business here.”
After graduating from George Washington High School, the current South Hills resident earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Fairmont State University and a master’s degree is Finance and Administration from Colorado State University. He spent his late 20s and early 30s in Colorado, first working as a program director for the treatment company Saint Paul Sober Living LLC and afterward as a law enforcement officer in Eagle and Garfield counties.
“Both of these jobs brought great joy to my heart, as I helped people on their toughest days. Now, I get to help people be prepared for tough days and guide them to their best days,” Harper said in his online biography.
Family was a key motivation to return from the Rockies to the Mountain State, he said last week.
“West Virginia always calls you home. Mom and Dad are in their 70s now, and my brother moved from Pittsburgh to Huntington with his kids recently, too,” Harper said.
He has worked with the Edward Jones organization since 2017. “I chose Edward Jones because of their ethical background and the sound guidance they provide to their clients. The ethical and moral guidelines Edward Jones uses are aligned with my moral compass, making them a perfect fit for me. I want to help clients who also have these guidelines.”
He said he develops personalized strategies to serve each of his clients with their individual financial situations. “I love sitting down with a client and brainstorming about their dreams and then showing them how we can help make it happen. My enthusiasm for my career hopefully rubs off on my clients as we breathe life into their dreams.”
In his spare time, he enjoys weightlifting and is an avid marksman. “I’m at the shooting range about once a week,” Harper said.
His civic involvement includes serving as a board member on the area chapter of the American Heart Association and chairman of the Alzheimer Association of West Virginia’s annual Alzheimer’s Walk. Harper is also an alumnus of Leadership West Virginia and the FBI Charleston Citizens Academy. He is a weekly volunteer at River Ridge Church in Charleston and was also cast in the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s upcoming stage production of “Paradise Park The Musical.”
Office hours at Harper’s new South Charleston location are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. Friday. Saturday hours are by appointment only, with evening and web conferencing opportunities also available as can be arranged.
To contact Harper regarding his range of financial planning services, call his office at 304-932-0108 or visit his website, www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/brett-harper.