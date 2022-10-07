Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

"The Nutcracker" will be the theme for the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition, announced by West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice's office on Oct. 6.

Classrooms throughout the state are invited to submit an ornament.

