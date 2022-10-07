"The Nutcracker" will be the theme for the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition, announced by West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice's office on Oct. 6.
Classrooms throughout the state are invited to submit an ornament.
All ornaments will be displayed at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex during the 2022 holiday season. The ornaments will be classified in four divisions according to grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each ornament will be individually judged, and four winners will be selected, one from each division.
The winning individuals, groups or classes will be invited to participate virtually in the State Capitol’s annual holiday event, the Joyful Night Celebration. Further details will be provided to the winners.
In January, the four winning ornaments will be donated to the West Virginia State Museum for its permanent collection.
Design and submission information includes:
• Only one ornament per class is allowed for judging.
• The ornament should represent the “Nutcracker” theme.
• The ornament must be no taller than 6 inches and can be three-dimensional.
• For the construction of the ornament, use a lightweight wood or lightweight materials such as paper, foam board, cardboard, felt, or papier-mâché.
• Be creative. Decorate the ornament with items such as glitter, paint, crayons, aluminum foil, or paper.
• You must write on the reverse side of the ornament or attach the following to the ornament:
-- Teacher’s name
-- School and class
-- Email address
-- Phone number
-- Mailing address.
If the information is not written on the reverse side of the ornament or attached to the ornament, it will be displayed on the tree but not eligible for judging.
• Attach a 5-inch loop of string or ribbon to hang the ornament on the tree.
• The ornament will not be returned.
• The ornament must be received no later than Friday, Nov. 18, at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History offices. Ornaments received after this date cannot be judged.
• The winning class will be notified the week beginning Nov. 28.
Send or deliver the ornament to: Elizabeth Yeager, Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305.
For more information about the ornament contest, contact Elizabeth Yeager at Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov.
"Every year, we look forward to hosting this competition with the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The governor and I love to see how talented our students are," Justice said on the governor's website.