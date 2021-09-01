David Moutz intends to run in the Boston Marathon next month with a goal extending beyond just crossing the finish line of the storied annual, 26-mile race in the Massachusetts capital.
“I’m running in the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11 under the charity Dana-Farber, which does single-cell cancer research,” the South Hills resident explained last week.
“I think the personal part for me and for others can be lost in the raising of funds, but it needs to be done to fight with and for those people that are fighting that battle today. I believe the research that Dana-Farber does is also about trying to get in front of the fight so some fights can be won before they start.
“It’s a scary time for everyone because of COVID and the variant,” he acknowledged, “but people are affected by cancer every day, and we cannot forget those that have fought that fight or are fighting it. We all know someone that has fought this battle, and we need to continue to remember them.”
Moutz is also overseeing a pair of fundraising events this week to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Marathon Challenge. For those who dine in from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Buffalo Wild Wings Southridge and Cross Lanes locations, the restaurants will donate funds and accept donations for Moutz’s endeavor.
Also, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Five Below store at 36 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston will participate similarly in the fund-raising cause.
Several other fundraisers, including an auction and car wash, were held around the area in August. Other incentives, such as auctions and customized jersey sales, will take place through Sept. 30.
Moutz intends to run the Boston Marathon as a relative late bloomer to long-distance running. “I’ve only been running for the last six years. I had to lose 100 pounds, and I know it’s easy in the time we are in to only see the obvious and to not look beyond ourselves. But I believe that we can and should use our gifts, abilities, resources or things we enjoy to help others. That’s honestly what I’m trying to do.”
The 56-year-old clergyman came to the Kanawha Valley 13 years ago. He has built up his strength, endurance and resolve incrementally since starting his running regimen. “I started to compete in 5Ks, and I recently jumped into CrossFit WV and some of my own training for the marathon. Not long ago, the Boston Marathon would never have been on the radar, but as I talked to them and found out they had a charity, I thought, ‘Even better — I can help others with this.’ I want this to be something bigger than being about me.”
On GritWV.com website, Moutz said he was inspired to make his 26-mile challenge a benevolent effort for the Boston-based cancer institute as a way of honoring family members.
“In 2009, I lost my mom after a relentless, three-year fight with cancer,” Moutz wrote. She was in her 60s; it was too soon. It’s always too soon.
“More recently, in 2017, my wonderful aunt was also diagnosed and has finally made it into remission after a short battle with cancer.
“To see those you love so much in pain, using every ounce of strength to fight for their life, can bring on feelings of total helplessness. You wish every day that you could do more, that you could take this vicious disease away. So instead, you do everything that you can do to be there and show them how much they are loved.
“I watched my dad, a man who had worked two jobs his whole life, drop both jobs on the day my mom was diagnosed in order to be her full-time caregiver. He, like many of you, walked each painful step with her through doctors’ visits, chemo, daily care and long nights. They were in it together and they fought for each other. There were also many others who walked with them along the way. Doctors and nurses cared, and family and friends brought meals, cleaned house and stepped in however they could. Even strangers prayed. It was a community who, together, possessed immeasurable grit.”
He said he chose to partner with Dana-Farber because, since 1990, the institute has given every runner-related dollar raised to the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research.
“Numerous breakthroughs made by Barr scientists have resulted in improved survival rates and quality of life for thousands of people everywhere. I view this partnership not as a way I can give back, but as a way I can pay it forward. Maybe there will be people in the future who won’t have to lose someone dear to them because of cancer research done today,” he said.
Moutz’s goal is to raise $12,000 to contribute to the overall Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team target of $5 million to further cancer research.
For more information, visit GritWV.com, the Grit WV page on Facebook or email david@GritWV.com.