SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The Flatwater Trail Commission will host its quarterly meeting on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m.Members of the public who wish to listen to the meeting may join by conference call. Dial +1 423-529-2284 and enter the following PIN number when prompted: 561 843 395#The meeting agenda is posted below:Meeting AgendaCall To OrderIntroduction of Commission Members and GuestsBill Currey, Chairman – Kanawha CountyGeorge Levitsky – Marion CountyJohn Wilson – Harrison CountyJohn Burchett – Mingo CountyBrian Bolyard – WVDNR Deputy DirectorMark Collins – WVDNR Acting Chief of AdministrationKristi Frank – WVDNR Recording SecretaryKatie Light – WV Tourism, Industry Partnerships CoordinatorChristy Bailey – Guest, Guyandotte River Water TrailApproval of Feb. 8, 2022 Meeting MinutesIntroductions and CongratulationsBrett McMillion, WVDNR's new directorBrian Bolyard, WVDNR's new deputy directorMark Collins, WVDNR's new acting chief of administrationPresentation – Partnership Opportunities with the West Virginia Department of Tourism – Katie LightDiscussion – Expectations for Tourism Growth in each Home RegionMotion – Next Meeting Date: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 6 p.m.Motion to Adjourn(Source: WVDNR)