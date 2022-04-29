Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The Flatwater Trail Commission will host its quarterly meeting on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to listen to the meeting may join by conference call. Dial +1 423-529-2284‬ and enter the following PIN number when prompted: ‪561 843 395#

The meeting agenda is posted below:

Meeting Agenda

Call To Order

Introduction of Commission Members and Guests

Bill Currey, Chairman – Kanawha County

George Levitsky – Marion County

John Wilson – Harrison County

John Burchett – Mingo County

Brian Bolyard – WVDNR Deputy Director

Mark Collins – WVDNR Acting Chief of Administration

Kristi Frank – WVDNR Recording Secretary

Stories you might like

Katie Light – WV Tourism, Industry Partnerships Coordinator

Christy Bailey – Guest, Guyandotte River Water Trail

Approval of Feb. 8, 2022 Meeting Minutes

Introductions and Congratulations

Brett McMillion, WVDNR’s new director

Brian Bolyard, WVDNR’s new deputy director

Mark Collins, WVDNR’s new acting chief of administration

Presentation – Partnership Opportunities with the West Virginia Department of Tourism – Katie Light

Discussion – Expectations for Tourism Growth in each Home Region

Motion – Next Meeting Date: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Motion to Adjourn

(Source: WVDNR)

Recommended for you