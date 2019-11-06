Foodie Feast fundraiser moves to new locale this year

A popular benefit banquet will be a moveable feast -- at least, geographically -- this month.
The 2019 Foodie Feast, an annual fundraiser supporting the Charleston YWCA's Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, will be held this year at the Beni Kedem Temple on Quarrier Street in downtown Charleston, next to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Center. In previous years, it had been held at Appalachian Power Park's now-closed Paterno's at the Park restaurant.
The buffet-style brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
"The brunch is a fresh, modern twist on a conventional Thanksgiving, where folks can sip a mimosa while sampling unique creations by local restaurants mixed with sumptuous, traditional comfort foods made by Wellington’s," YWCA Charleston Development and Marketing Director Marketing Director Sarah King said.
King said this year's food fusions will include a fall salad prepared by Noah’s Restaurant & Lounge, braised kale from Bluegrass Kitchen, mashed potatoes with corn puree from Sam’s Uptown Café, Asian green beans from Ichiban, and Buffalo mac and cheese from Big Joe’s.
"The comfort foods from Wellington’s include traditional Thanksgiving fare, including their famous bread pudding," King said.
“Foodie Feast will be a true community potluck brunch this year," Foodie Feast co-chair Kirsten Mork said. "We have moved it to Beni Kedem, so we will have plenty of parking and seating. In continuing our tradition of an eclectic menu, we are featuring the Gobblerito, along with many creative sides made by various local restaurants.”
The YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families serves homeless, single women; women with children; men with custody of their children; intact families; and veterans. The program provides shelter, counseling, substance abuse intervention, educational advancement, job training and placement.
In the last year, YWCA Sojourner’s provided 23,710 nights of shelter for 683 homeless children and adults.
"The funds from Foodie Feast help bridge a financial gap within the Sojourner's program, whereas we can continue addressing the needs of the entire family by providing a safe environment of hope, dignity and acceptance where residents can actively engage in the services available and achieve both economic and housing stability," YWCA Sojourner's Shelter Program Director Margaret Taylor said.
The YWCA Sojourner Shelter for Homeless Women and Families began in 1982 as an overnight shelter in a church basement. Today, it is a 75-bed facility located on Washington Street on Charleston's East End.
Annually, the YWCA Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families provides emergency shelter for more than 700 people, including 200 or more children.
Mental health and substance abuse counselors are available to work with Sojourner's clients, and other staff members provide educational programs for children, working to ensure children staying at the shelter do not experience any significant lapses in their education.
YWCA Sojourner's also oversees the YWCA Sojourner's Education and Job Readiness Center for homeless adults. Those enrolled at the center receive opportunities to further their education, gain job skills and are supplied with assistance toward job placement.
The Encova Foundation of West Virginia is sponsoring this year's Foodie Feast.
Tickets are $50 for adults and include fall- themed sangria and mimosas and $25 for ages 11 to 20. Children 10 and younger can eat free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.foodiefeastwv.com or at the event.
More information regarding the Foodie Feast -- and the YWCA's services and programs -- is also available by contacting Sarah King at sking@ywcacharleston.org or 304-720-0541.