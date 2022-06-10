The Charleston Light Opera Guild has selected and announced the cast for its August production of "Footloose the Musical."
A stage adaptation of the original Dean Pitchford 1984 screenplay that starred Kevin Bacon, "Footloose" tells the story of a teenager's adventures in a new town. Ren McCormick and his mother move from Chicago to a small, farming town and quickly realize it is quite different than the city life that they were accustomed to. The town has banned dancing. With the help of his new-found friends, Ariel and Willard, Ren convinces the Reverend and town to let kids dance. Through doing so, he reveals some of the town's unhealed wounds, which helps everyone have a greater understanding and acceptance of who they are.
Cast members include: Will Manahan as Ren, Emma Alley as Ariel Moore, A.J. Lester as Willard Hewitt, Kaylee Burdette as Rusty, Tim Whitener as the Rev. Shaw Moore, Toni Pilato as Vi Moore, Lindsey Duvall as Ethel McCormack, Isaiah Canterbury as Chuck Cranston/Bob, Landon George as Jeter/Travis, Dominick Harless as Bickle/Lyle, Alexa Sekercak as Urleen, Caroline McLaury as Wendy Jo, Zoe Dorst as Opening Scene Rusty, Delaney Wells as Opening Scene Urleen, Olivia Hayes as Opening Scene Wendy Jo, Andrew Adkins as Garvin, Eric B. Hudnall as Coach Dunbar, Reba Burgess as Eleanor Dunbar, Marsha Isaacs as Betty Blast, Kent C. McMillion as Principal Harry Clark, Hannah O'Brien as Lulu Warnicker, and Jonathan Raines as Wes Warnicker. Singers and dancers include: Annabel Canterbury, Vivien Canterbury, Andrea Cremeans, Bethany Garris, Heather Hicks, Marie McComas, and Mark Worlledge.
"Footloose" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater.
CLOG's FestivALL production, "Bonnie & Clyde the Musical," will premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at its West Side theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. It will also be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18; Friday, June 24; and Saturday, June 25; and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, and Sunday, June 26.
Tickets for "Bonnie & Clyde" are non-reserved and $20 each. They can be ordered online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the CLOG box office starting two hours prior to each performance.
The Light Opera Guild will wrap up its 2022 performance season with Meredith Willson's "The Music Man," which will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6.
"The Music Man" auditions are scheduled for Aug. 29-31 at the CLOG theater.
For more information about the productions, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.