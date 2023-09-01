Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Another season of traditional music concerts from FOOTMAD (the Friends of Old-Time Music And Dance) -- its 42nd -- is on the calendar and in the works for the remainder of 2023 (beginning this month) and into 2024.

The season of six, live performances will open with Nova Scotia sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Capitol Theater (Resurrection Church), 123 Summers St. in Charleston.

