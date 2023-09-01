Another season of traditional music concerts from FOOTMAD (the Friends of Old-Time Music And Dance) -- its 42nd -- is on the calendar and in the works for the remainder of 2023 (beginning this month) and into 2024.
The season of six, live performances will open with Nova Scotia sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Capitol Theater (Resurrection Church), 123 Summers St. in Charleston.
The sisters will share their harmonies in Gaelic and English, with dancing, fiddle playing by Cassie MacDonald and guitar and accordion playing by Maggie MacDonald.
On Nov. 11, the roots songwriting pair Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert will make their first FOOTMAD appearance. Kane is a solo artist and collaborator whose songs have been recorded by Alan Jackson, John Prine, Emmylou Harris, and others. Gellert has pursued Appalachian old-time music from a young age, becoming a fiddler and leading a revival of American stringband music through her work with the roots band Uncle Earl. Kane and Gellert have performed together since 2016. Their FOOTMAD concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center in the West Virginia state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
A special project from old-time music favorites Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer will include Chao Tian playing a Chinese hammered dulcimer called a yangqin at the Dec. 9 FOOTMAD concert, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater. Billed as “From China to Appalachia,” the traditional music will be complemented with the yangqin and other instruments such as guitar, mandolin, ukulele, dumbek, and three types of banjo.
FOOTMAD will again collaborate with the Woody Hawley Concert Series on Jan. 13, to host John Cowan and his Newgrass All-Stars. Cowan is well known as bass player for the Doobie Brothers, and his earlier iteration of a bluegrass band called New Grass Revival.
"Additional touring band members will be announced closer to the event, since the always stellar lineup is subject to change," FOOTMAD spokesperson Rebecca Park said.
In February, FOOTMAD experimented with a two-day old-time celebration, the Winter Breakdown, attended by musicians and dancers from several counties. Returning for its second year on the weekend of Feb. 3, the 2024 Winter Breakdown will feature Kanawha Tradition with Bobby Taylor, Kim Johnson and Paul Gartner; Jesse Miles and friends Emily Miller, Becky Hill and David O’Dell; and The Price Sisters, Lauren and Leanna. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Culture Center.
The eighth annual Celtic Calling weekend will provide the backdrop for the last event in the concert series with Dàimh from Scotland. "This super group, first here in 2016 just after winning Folk Band of the Year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards, was voted Best Folk Band in Europe at the prestigious Folkherbst competition in Germany in 2022," Park said.
The Dàimh concert will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 at the Capitol Theater on Summers Street in Charleston.
Season tickets for all six concerts cost $100 and are on sale through the FOOTMAD.org website or by calling 304-729-4382. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older and $10 for students. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Other types of FOOTMAD tickets are also available at the box office before the concerts, Park noted. Individual tickets for John Cowan and the Newgrass All-Stars are available through the Clay Center box office.
The concerts of Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert and John Cowan’s Newgrass All-Stars are being presented with funding from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission for the Arts.
The presentations of From China to Appalachia, Winter Breakdown and Dàimh are presented with funding from Mid Atlantic Arts.
Wandering Minstrel concerts
FOOTMAD is also sponsoring a pair of Wandering Minstrel concerts this fall, presented in smaller venues.
Vidar Skrede, originally from Norway and now a Milwaukee resident, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Sam’s Uptown Cafe, 28 Capitol St. in Charleston. Admission is $10 at the door. A teacher by trade, Skrede plays fiddle, Hardanger fiddle, guitar, and mandolin.
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, FOOTMAD will welcome back to stage in Charleston the Celtic band The Jeremiahs from Ireland at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston. The Jeremiahs perform traditional and original numbers.
Admission is $20 at the door for The Jeremiahs concert.
Community dances
According to its website, FOOTMAD will also sponsor community dances, featuring contra, square and round dancing, this fall on select Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in downtown Charleston. No partners or experience is required, but dancers are requested to wear soft-soled shoes.
Adults are asked to make a $10 donation for admission; children 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge.
The community dance schedule is as follows:
• Friday, Oct. 6: The McKenzies from Roanoke, Virginia, with calling by the Charleston Call Girls (Stephanie Hysmith, Rebecca Park and Hanna Thurman)
• Friday, Nov. 10: The St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, with David Mould calling traditional Scottish dances
• Friday, Dec. 1: The Wild Ones, with calling by Mike Miller from Elkins.