The Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance, known familiarly as FOOTMAD, has announced a six-concert season for its 40th year, beginning with a longtime crowd favorite, Mick Moloney and The Green Fields of America, on Oct. 9 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Included this season are smooth jazz band Chaise Lounge, a tribute to songwriter John Lilly, the early country sounds of Bill and the Belles, Celtic mainstays Téada and Andes Manta from Ecuador.
The concert schedule is as follows:
• Saturday, Oct. 9: The Green Fields of America, Culture Center Theater, Charleston
The Green Fields of America celebrate Irish music and dance in America, telling of the flood of Irish who set out for a new life in the West.
While meeting immigrants from throughout the world, they championed the ancient traditions of Ireland.
• Saturday, Dec. 11: A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas, Culture Center Theater, Charleston
Chaise Lounge performs a blend of music that sounds like it was recorded at Capitol Recording Studios in 1962 and somehow found its way to today’s pop charts.
• Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022: John Lilly Tribute, The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Walker Theater entrance, Charleston
Multi-talented instrumentalist and singer John Lilly will be both featured and honored during the John Lilly Tribute. In recent years, Lilly has become known as one of America’s finest songwriters.
The tribute will include an all-star cast of musicians doing their interpretations of his original songs, and Lilly himself performing with Mason Lilly and Georgia Lilly.
Ron Sowell is producing the tribute, in partnership with the Woody Hawley Concert Series.
• Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022: Bill and the Belles, Culture Center Theater, Charleston
Bill and the Belles have captured a freewheeling, lighthearted approach to music that has endeared them to listeners of every generation. With a spirited sound that falls somewhere between old-time country and vaudeville, the group puts its own spin on a golden era of music – the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.
• Saturday, March 5, 2022: Téada, Capitol Theater (Resurrection Church), Charleston
The highlight of the Celtic Calling West Virginia weekend, Téada returns to perform in downtown Charleston.
A leading exponent of Irish traditional music, Téada is driven by a fascination for the timeless, expressive force of music inherited from previous generations of musicians. Irish Music Magazine describes the band as “at the cutting edge of the next generation of Irish musicians ... with a fierce familiarity with the old ways.”
• Saturday, April 30, 2022: Andes Manta, Culture Center Theater, Charleston
From the lyrical sound of the quena, or Andean flute, to the haunting tones of the 6-foot-long pan pipes, Andes Manta performs the vibrant music of the Andes on more than 35 traditional instruments.
With support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, and the West Virginia Department of Art, Culture and History, FOOTMAD is offering as many as eight school performances of the concert in Kanawha County April 28 and 29 and May 2 and 3. Call 304-729-4382 to inquire about a performance at a school.
Tickets are on sale now at FOOTMAD.org, by calling 304-729-4382 or at the concert door. All six events are $85, students $45 and children under 13 are admitted free. Single- event tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older and $10 for students. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. In the case of cancellations due to the pandemic, refunds are available upon request.
The concert series is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.