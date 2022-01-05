In lieu of their long-running, annual Hank Williams Tribute show performed every January, the Woody Hawley Concert Series and FOOTMAD (Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance) have collaborated to create a new tribute to another legendary songwriter.
This year, the concert will recognize and honor the lifelong work and career of West Virginian John Lilly.
The tribute show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. It will feature several West Virginia singers and musicians doing their interpretations of songs from Lilly’s extensive body of work.
Among the artists who will perform on Saturday evening are Larry Groce, Andrew Adkins, Annie Nealey, Jim Snyder, Kate Long, Jenny Allinder, Bare Bones, Ron Sowell, Bud Carroll, Clint Lewis, Julie Adams and Steve Hill.
Lilly will perform with his children, Georgia Lilly and Mason Lilly, at the concert as well.
Jackson Emmer, who produced the album “April in Your Eyes, A Tribute to the Songs of John Lilly,” will travel from Colorado for Saturday’s concert.
One of the most celebrated songwriters and instrumentalists in the Mountain State, John Lilly has released nine albums of original songs. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Tim O’Brien, Kathy Mattea, Tom Paxton, Bill Kirchen and others.
Tickets are $25.18 each by calling the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570. Online, tickets are $28.50 and can be ordered through TheClayCenter.org.
Audience members can enter the Clay Center via the Walker Entrance on Brooks Street on Saturday. Concert organizers recommend arriving early to secure the best seating opportunities.
2022 FOOTMAD Concert Series
FOOTMAD is also scheduled to present Bill and the Belles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston; Téada at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Capitol Theater/Resurrection Church, 123 Summers St., Charleston, during the city’s Celtic Calling West Virginia Weekend; and Andes Manta at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the West Virginia Culture Center.
Additionally, buoyed by financial support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, as many as eight school performances by Andes Manta are being offered in Kanawha County April 28 and 29 and May 2 and 3; call 304-729-4382 to inquire about a school performance.
Additional information about the FOOTMAD concert season, audience safety protocols and more is available at footmad-concertseries.weebly.com.