FOOTMAD kicks off community dance season Saturday on West Side

Jeanie and the Dreamers and Kim Thompson, all from Athens, Ohio, will be the opening performers and the caller for the 2019-20 season of FOOTMAD community dances, on Saturday, Sept 21.
Under the auspices of the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, the dances (unless otherwise specified) will be held in the Activity Building of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church at the corner of West Washington Street and Ohio Avenue on Charleston's West Side. They will be presented on the third Thursday of every month through April, with a May contra dance event in Fayette County.
Saturday's dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Elk City church, with a lesson for beginners preceding it at 6:45 p.m.
The cost is a suggested donation of $7. Children under age 13 and AmeriCorps members will be admitted free.
"Social dancing offered at these Appalachian- style events offers great music and a great way to get some light exercise and meet interesting people of all ages," FOOTMAD spokesperson Becky Park said. "You don't need to bring a partner or have a fancy outfit. Dress comfortably and wear casual, non-scuffing shoes."
The schedule of FOOTMAD dance musicians and callers for the remainder of the season includes:
• Oct. 19: The McKenzies from Roanoke, Virginia, and Mike Miller, Elkins
• Nov. 16: Fiddlers Galore from St. Albans and Jan Phillips, Columbus, Ohio
• Dec. 21: The Long Point String Band from Beckley and Charleston Callers Co-Op from Charleston
• Jan. 18: Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition from Dunbar and Steve and Martha Ballman, Asheville, North Carolina
• Feb. 15: The Contrarians from Charleston and David Mould, Charleston
• March 21: The Wild Ones from Charleston and Cindy Harris, Pittsburgh
• April 18: The Modock Rounders from Huntington and Stephanie Schlie, Columbus, Ohio
• May 1-3: Whitewater Whirl Contra Dance Weekend, to be held at Fayette County Park in Beckwith. It will feature The Contrarians and Playing with Fyre from Blacksburg, Va., and Asheville, N.C., with callers Gaye Fifer of Pittsburgh and Terri Doyle of Morganton, N.C.
For the past 39 years, FOOTMAD, a nonprofit educational organization, has presented, promoted and endeavored to preserve traditional music and dance.
To learn more about FOOTMAD dances and concerts, visit footmad.org or call 304-729-4382.