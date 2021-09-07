FOOTMAD (Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance) will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a free, outdoor festival full of footwork and mountain music this weekend.
The celebration will feature concerts, music and dance workshops, memorabilia and children’s activities to mark the milestone occasion.
The celebration will start at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, on the grounds of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard, E., and Elizabeth Street in Charleston.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy music and dancing from 1 until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Following a dinner break, the evening concert will commence at 7 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
“We’ve put together a great line-up of performers and bands from the region and further afield,” said founding board member Paul Epstein in a FOOTMAD release, “and they can’t wait to play. For the last 18 months, most of them have been stuck at home, playing for the family pets with only the occasional Zoom gig. They are craving a real, live audience.”
Among those scheduled to perform on Saturday are a capella trio Bare Bones and singer/songwriters Ron Sowell, Colleen Anderson, Julie Adams and Josh Barrett, John and Georgia Lilly and Kate Long. Traditional music groups include old-time band Modock Rounders; all-woman Celtic band Mountain Thyme and country/bluegrass band Slow Train, with singer Rob McNurlin and national flat pick champion Robert Shafer.
Afternoon workshops will be offered to welcome prospective students of old-time and Celtic music, early country, bluegrass and gospel singing, flatfoot dancing and waltz. Indoor and outdoor space will be available for jamming.
Longtime FOOTMAD supporters Steve and Martha Ballman will call a dance from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with music by the Contrarians.
The festival will also feature an indoor exhibit highlighting FOOTMAD’s 40 years of concerts, dances, and festivals.
For updates and a complete schedule, go to FOOTMAD.org or view the “KVFootmad” Facebook page.
FOOTMAD requests all attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to follow CDC and state guidelines in the interest of safety.
The FOOTMAD 40th Anniversary Festival is made possible through ongoing support from Fund for the Arts. The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
While admission is free to the outdoor festival, donations will be appreciated.
Email KVFOOTMAD@gmail.com for additional information.