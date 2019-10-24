FOOTMAD to present Molsky's Mountain Drifters, music/dance workshops

Hosted by the Kanawha Valley Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters (from left, Allison de Groot, Bruce Molsky and Stash Wyslouch) will perform old-time musical selections at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston. They will also take part in a workshop prior to the concert, on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy photo

The Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (or FOOTMAD) will present Molsky’s Mountain Drifters in concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston, as well as a pair of workshops beforehand, all on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Led by Bruce Molsky, the Molsky's Mountain Drifters trio is known for their hard-driving old-time tunes and songs and fiddle-driven hoedowns. In addition to Molsky on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters includes Allison de Groot and Stash Wyslouch.

Concert admission is $25 (general), $20 (seniors), $10 (students) and free for those under age 13.

For more information, call 304-729-4382 or check out the FOOTMAD website at footmad.org.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, along with FOOTMAD representatives, will conduct an Old-Time Instrumental Master Class in the Culture Center Theater.

The first 45 minutes of the master class will feature individual sessions with the members of the group: fiddlers with Molsky, banjo pickers with de Groot and guitarists with Wyslouch. For the second 45 minutes, participants will gather together for a pickin' session with the entire band. The cost is $20 per person. The class/workshop is open to everyone, although instruction will be focused on advanced beginners, intermediate and advanced players. To register, call 304-729-4382. Walk-ins are welcome.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the "Learn the Basics of Flat-Footing with Will Roboski" workshop will get underway in the Great Hall of the Culture Center.

Roboski, a former dance instructor at Davis & Elkins’ Appalachian Ensemble, will lead the dance workshop. Participation will cost $10 or participants can volunteer to help in FOOTMAD activities. No advance registration is required. For more information, call 304-729-4382.

