FOOTMAD to present Molsky's Mountain Drifters, music/dance workshops

Hosted by the Kanawha Valley Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters (from left, Allison de Groot, Bruce Molsky and Stash Wyslouch) will perform old-time musical selections at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston. They will also take part in a workshop prior to the concert, on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy photo