FOOTMAD to present Molsky's Mountain Drifters, music/dance workshops

The Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (or FOOTMAD) will present Molsky’s Mountain Drifters in concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston, as well as a pair of workshops beforehand, all on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Led by Bruce Molsky, the Molsky's Mountain Drifters trio is known for their hard-driving old-time tunes and songs and fiddle-driven hoedowns. In addition to Molsky on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters includes Allison de Groot and Stash Wyslouch.
Concert admission is $25 (general), $20 (seniors), $10 (students) and free for those under age 13.
For more information, call 304-729-4382 or check out the FOOTMAD website at footmad.org.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, along with FOOTMAD representatives, will conduct an Old-Time Instrumental Master Class in the Culture Center Theater.
The first 45 minutes of the master class will feature individual sessions with the members of the group: fiddlers with Molsky, banjo pickers with de Groot and guitarists with Wyslouch. For the second 45 minutes, participants will gather together for a pickin' session with the entire band. The cost is $20 per person. The class/workshop is open to everyone, although instruction will be focused on advanced beginners, intermediate and advanced players. To register, call 304-729-4382. Walk-ins are welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the "Learn the Basics of Flat-Footing with Will Roboski" workshop will get underway in the Great Hall of the Culture Center.
Roboski, a former dance instructor at Davis & Elkins’ Appalachian Ensemble, will lead the dance workshop. Participation will cost $10 or participants can volunteer to help in FOOTMAD activities. No advance registration is required. For more information, call 304-729-4382.