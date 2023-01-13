A square dance, numerous workshops and a concert will be among the traditional entertainment and instructional offerings at the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance's two-day "Old-Time Winter Breakdown" in early February.
FOOTMAD will be hosting the events on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at two venues on Charleston’s East End.
"Old-Time Winter Breakdown” activities will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 with a square dance at the Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston (corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets).
Feb. 4's events open at the West Virginia Culture Center, state Capitol Complex, Charleston, for an Appalachian Heritage Day that will offer an array of traditional instruments for the public to view, learn more about and try playing. Fret n Fiddle of St. Albans is providing the instrument display.
Workshops in music and dance skills will be offered by FOOTMAD members from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Culture Center support and a grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation’s new grant program, “Central Appalachian Living Traditions,” on Feb. 4 as well.
The public can pre-register for the workshops at FOOTMAD.org or register on Feb. 4 at the Culture Center. The workshops will include 80 minutes of instruction guitar, upright bass, singing, and two skill levels of banjo and fiddle on the schedule, along with flat-footing and square dance calling.
The workshops were created to appeal to all ages, particularly younger ones, FOOTMAD Organizational Manager Rebecca Park said. "There's a big push to include young people in this age-old fun. Those under age 13 are always admitted free to FOOTMAD events, and, for the 'Old-Time Winter Breakdown,' we are especially working to bring in our youth who want to learn to square dance, or who are playing stringed instruments and want to learn traditional tunes,” Park explained.
On Saturday evening, the Culture Center will also be the host site for three West Virginia band performances, as part of FOOTMAD’s MainStage concert season. The newly formed State Birds, featuring Tessa Dillon, Cody Jordan, Jesse Milnes, and David O’Dell, will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys will perform after the State Birds, with the Bing Brothers and Jake Krack following them on stage. Each band will perform a 45-minute set. Tickets are available in advance or at the door, beginning at 7 p.m.
Fees for each workshop are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Weekend passes are $55 for adults, $42 for seniors and $25 for students, and cover the dance, up to three workshops and the concert.
Friday night's square dance admission will be available at the door of the Charleston Woman’s Club for $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students and free for those 12 and younger.
Weekend passes, workshop registration, concert tickets, and more information are also available online at FOOTMAD.org or by calling 304-729-4382.
The "Old-Time Winter Breakdown" is made possible through the Central Appalachia Living Traditions Folk and Traditional Arts Experiences program of Mid Atlantic Arts, with funding support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.