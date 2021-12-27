To kick off the New Year in stride, the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The First Day Hike will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area, which is located south of Southridge on U.S. 119 at 50 Rocky Branch Road in Alum Creek.
Participants can choose between two hike offerings of different difficulty levels on Saturday morning. “The two hikes will be moderate, because the trails are not level,” event spokesperson Diana Green said. “Parts of the trails are level, but there are ups and downs. I would estimate that the distance could be 3/4 mile to one and a half miles, depending on which trail. The selection of trails depends on the weather and trail conditions.”
Refreshments will be available at the second-year First Day Hike. Participation is free, although Green said donations would be appreciated.
For updates and further information, visit www.forksofcoalfoundation.org or the Foundation’s page on Facebook.
About the Forks of Coal Natural Area Foundation
According to the group’s website, chemists Jack Workman and his wife, Claudia, acquired more than 400 acres between the forks of the Little Coal and Big Coal rivers along the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. The Little Coal and Big Coal Rivers meet at the lower end of the land the Workmans referred to as “the Forks of Coal.” The couple wanted the property to remain undeveloped and preserved in its natural state. Their goal was to create a site offering wildlife education, conservation and an overall appreciation of nature.
Following Claudia Workman’s death in 2014, Jack, to honor his late wife’s memory, donated 102 acres on the west side of Corridor G for permanent protection as a conservation area and development of a wildlife education facility to be named after her.
Jack Workman transferred the land for the proposed Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources in 2016. The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation was organized to assist and support the WVDNR in its mission of making the center a reality.
Three scenic trails traverse the property, with more of them under development. Plans are also underway to add signage, exhibits and other improvements, according to the website.
The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation’s first major education and outreach event took place in May 2017 at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area. More than 300 people attended the event, which included nature walks, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s mobile aquarium, a live raptor presentation, a History Alive historical re-enactment of Gabriel Arthur and his entry as the first European to visit the Coal River Valley, and a variety of wildlife and forestry exhibits.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center was held in late October 2018. Construction on the $5 million, 9,500-square-foot building began during the first half of 2020. WVDNR officials anticipated the center to open to the public this summer, but the pandemic, supply-chain issues and other factors delayed that projection.
“The center isn’t open yet; the DNR estimates that it will be late March before they are ready to open it. We actually have a few more things to add to the exhibits, too,” Green said.
“We anticipate more events for 2022, but will have to see what happens with the pandemic before making definite plans. Once the center is open we will be offering events such as nature hikes, presentations and tours for school groups and the general public,” she added.