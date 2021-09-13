The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a day of outdoor activities later this month for fall exploration, edification, exercise and enjoyment.
The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will oversee a trio of events in Alum Creek on Sunday, Sept. 26, commencing with a scavenger hunt on the grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hunt will get underway in the main parking lot near the recently opened Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center. Participants can pick up their lists of items to be sought and found, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the center.
Following the scavenger hunt, prizes will be awarded randomly to 10 people who locate everything on the list. Winners will be notified afterward and their “swag bags” of prizes will be mailed to them in the interest of safety.
A Floating Nature Walk will be held for a guided nature trip along the Little Coal River on Sept. 26 as well. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required for this opportunity; it will be limited to 10 participants. A donation of $50 will reserve a kayak, shuttle service and a tailgate lunch. A donation of $40 is requested for those who bring their own kayaks. Reservations and advance payments can be made by emailing forksofcoalfoundation@gmail.com or via the foundation’s website, forksofcoalfoundation.org
Organizers said the Floating Nature Walk may be canceled if river conditions are deemed unsafe on Sept. 26.
For those who choose to remain a bit more “grounded,” a nature walk on the Orange Trail will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26. Walkers should meet by that time at the Lower Gate (on the left at the entrance) of the Workman Center for a guided nature hike of the trail, led by one or more Master Naturalists.
For more information, visit the website listed above or the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation’s Facebook page or direct email inquiries to the address above.
The Forks of Coal State Natural Area is located at 50 Rocky Branch Road, on U.S. 119/Corridor G, in Alum Creek.
A longtime set of nature walks, held yearly in Charleston and originally scheduled for this weekend, was canceled last week, however, due to public safety precautions.
“Due to the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, the Kanawha State Forest Foundation is canceling the Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walk at Kanawha State Forest,” West Virginia Master Naturalists President and event organizer/trail leader Rebecca Linger said. “We will have folks at the [Kanawha State Forest] Nature Center to let anyone who shows up know the walks have been canceled.”
The spring and fall walks serve as major fundraising events for the KSF Foundation, Linger said, adding, “however, the health and safety of our members and our loved ones in the community takes precedence.”