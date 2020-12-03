Former Nitro Mayor Donald G. Karnes and his wife, Dee, died on Nov. 27, within hours of each other, both from complications from COVID-19.
Born June 27, 1938, Donald Karnes, 82, served as Nitro's mayor from to 1988 to 1996. He was a former employee of IBM and former owner of Karnes Gulf Service Station and Eastern Carpets.
Dee Karnes, 79, was a former employee of Dunbar Bank and Dunbar Middle School.and brother Tommy Stanley.
A joint funeral service for the couple took place on Dec. 2 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with David Beer officiating.
Burial followed in the Memory Gardens.
Don and Dee Karnes were married for more than 62 years.
On his Facebook page on Nov. 28, current Nitro Mayor David Casebolt posted the following statement: "Nitro continues to lose precious souls to COVID-19. Please don’t be misled by individuals that constantly want to downplay the deadliness of this virus. ... Something is killing more Americans, and the evidence is overwhelming that it is COVID-19. Cities are building makeshift hospitals because rooms are full. Refrigerated trucks are being brought in to store bodies because morgues are full.
"People we know in our community are extremely ill or have died from the virus. As a community, we must take it seriously. Please practice the recommended guidelines of the CDC that include social distancing, washing hands regularly, not touching your face, and wearing a mask," Casebolt wrote.