Former SCCVB executive director Anderson remembered

Robert (Bob) T. Anderson Sr., 75, who served as the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau’s executive director and in other professional capacities for more than 50 years, died on Saturday, July 13.
A 1953 South Charleston High School graduate and North Carolina State University, University of Georgia and West Virginia State University alumnus, Anderson was known for his avid promotion of the city, its businesses and its recreational opportunities. He was instrumental in organizing and staging popular, annual events in South Charleston such as Summerfest, Armed Forces Day Parade and Christmas Parade.
Anderson’s career in public service in South Charleston started in 1965, when he became the city’s recreation director, a position he held through 1976. He worked for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources from 1976 to 1998. He became the executive director of the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau shortly after retiring from the DNR, at the request of then-Mayor Richie Robb.
Along with bringing dozens of businesses to the city over the years, Anderson was a catalyst in the development of Little Creek Golf Course and Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
He worked with five mayors during his tenure as executive director of the SCCVB, most recently with South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr.
“Bob and I worked together for 30 years or more,” Mullens said. “He was not only a colleague but a friend. Bob was always happy, always trying to put South Charleston in a good light — that’s who he was. He and I shared a passion for the community. I’ll miss him more as a friend than as a colleague.”
“Bob and I did lots of activities, not just in South Charleston, over the last 30 years,” former SCCVB Board Chairman Sharen Sumpter Deitz said. “We worked together on numerous projects. He put South Charleston on the map. That’s the bottom line. He loved South Charleston so much and did so much for everyone. If you said ‘South Charleston,’ people immediately thought of Bob Anderson. We’re going to miss him, that’s for sure.”
Former Metro West reporter Ben Calwell worked with Anderson extensively from the 1990s until last year. “Bob was always great to work with. It sometimes seemed that I would get at least one phone call a week from him, pitching a story idea about a new business opening in South Charleston. Always an optimist, Bob’s favorite saying was ‘Every day is Christmas.’ He was a tireless promoter of South Charleston, and I always looked forward to my visits to his office in the LaBelle Theater. He was a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him,” Calwell said.
Citing health issues, Anderson stepped down from the executive director post in late October 2018. “I feel like I’m leaving South Charleston a better place than I found it years ago. I’m thrilled with what all we’ve accomplished,” he said in a November 2018 Metro West article.
In recent years, Anderson donated scrapbooks of newspaper clippings related to the city to the South Charleston Public Library. The historical collection Anderson created over a 50-year span, can be viewed in the library’s West Virginia Room.
He is survived by his wife, Treisa; three children; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, as well as an hour prior to 1 p.m. services Thursday, July 18. Interment will follow Thursday at Sunset Memorial Park.