Fourth annual Pedal with Purpose fundraiser coming to South Charleston this month

Some legwork — whether leisurely or laboriously made — in the family-friendly confines of Oakes Field and other South Charleston neighborhoods this month will benefit a nonprofit organization dedicated expressly to the well-being of Kanawha Valley senior citizens.
The fourth annual Pedal with Purpose fundraiser, under the auspices of Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oakes Field.
The event will include a 5K bike ride or a 5K fun run/walk that will get underway at the field that afternoon and continue on a flat course through the streets of South Charleston, returning to and concluding at the field.
Gates will open at noon on the 26th at Oakes Field, with event registration and check-ins ensuing.
A Bike Safety Rodeo will follow, with helmet fittings and giveaways for those 16 and younger.
At 1:15 p.m., a decorated-bicycle parade, for riders 12 and younger, will begin.
The 5K bike ride, run and walk will all start at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s called Pedal with Purpose, but it’s not just a bike ride,” Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley Executive Director Jennifer Waggener said. “If you don’t want to ride a bike, that’s perfectly fine. You can just walk or run. The goal is to provide opportunities and a venue for families to come out to enjoy the day and help Faith in Action do the work we do.”
This year’s event will mark an encore appearance at Oakes Field, Waggener said.
“The first two years, we did Pedal with Purpose in conjunction with Zynergy Cycling at its indoor cycling studio,” she said. “They went well, but it was a little bit limiting in terms of the number of participants we could have. Oakes Field makes it an outdoor event and broadens it up a little bit, so we decided to go that route last year.
“Because it’s so close to Halloween,” she added, “we encourage the smaller kids to decorate their bikes up and lead us off on the course or in the decorated-bike parade. That should be a lot of fun.”
Waggener said the event will also include several vendors and water tents at the field.
The registration fee is $25. Those who register and pay by Sunday, Oct. 13, will receive an event T-shirt. Children 12 and younger can participate free with with a paid adult registration, but no T-shirts will be available.
Online registration forms are available for download at www.flipcause.com/secure/event_step2/NjA5MjM=/54309
Sponsorship opportunities are also available to support this year’s Pedal with Purpose.
All of the net proceeds from the event will support the programs of Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley. FIAGKV volunteers assist older Kanawha and Putnam county residents with errands, free transportation and other services, such as minor home repairs and weekly reassurance telephone calls, throughout the year.
For more information about Pedal with Purpose, call 304-881-7253 or email info@faithinactiongkv.com. For information regarding volunteer services with the organization or to make donations, visit faithinactionkv.com or use the contact information above.