Representatives from Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer’s Association will co-host a free educational training session for dementia caregivers and other interested parties next week in downtown St. Albans.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
Presenters will emphasize the 10 warning signs of dementia and share with attendees information about community resources available to those managing the condition, either themselves or within their family.
The scheduled speakers at Tuesday’s training session include Chris Braley, owner/director of the Hurricane-headquartered Braley Care Homes, and Alzheimer’s Association WV State Director Teresa Morris.
“Identifying early signs of dementia can profoundly impact care and quality of life. It’s crucial for everyone in our community to recognize these signs and understand that a robust support network is readily available,” Braley said.
House of Delegates member Walter Hall (R-Kanawha) is also scheduled to attend next week’s education and training session. Along with Braley and others, Hall collaborated in the effort to establish St. Albans as a Dementia Friendly Community and continues to promote the mission and programs of Dementia Friendly St. Albans.
Local business owners and community members are invited to attend next week’s educational training session to learn more about the Dementia Friendly St. Albans initiative and how they can take part in the community-wide effort. Dementia Friendly St. Albans representatives hope to offer businesses opportunities to become certified as dementia-friendly establishments as well.
Refreshments will be available during the program.
RSVPs are requested for the session; to RSVP, contact Sommers Brightwell at the Hansford Senior Center at 304-722-4621.
Stories you might like
The Dementia Friendly St. Albans initiative is designed to encourage businesses throughout the city and the broader community to modify their environments, attitudes, and behaviors to become more supportive and understanding of those living with dementia. The pursuit of Dementia Friendly status began in May 2017, when an “action committee” that included Braley, J.T. Hunter of the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia, and Hansford Senior Center Director Kathy Barnett began inviting St. Albans residents to monthly meetings at the Washington Avenue center to discuss the initiative.
In a November 2017 Metro Kanawha article by Ben Calwell, Hunter said he was inspired to pursue the initiative after speaking with a St. Albans resident who told him he felt more awareness of dementia was necessary in the community.
“He approached me and said, ‘There’s a big need in my community for better awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s disease’,” Hunter said in the article.
Garnering widespread local government and community support, St. Albans attained Dementia Friendly Community status officially in March 2019, becoming the first of its kind in West Virginia at the time.
“A dementia-friendly community is one that cares about its neighbors, cares about its residents with dementia, one that sees the signs and understands the needs and one that acts to provide a more trained and educated St. Albans,” Hall explainedd in a January 2022 Daily Mail WV article.
Also in the article, Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter Executive Director Sharon Covert said more than 40,000 West Virginia residents live with Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 100,000 family members and friends serving as their primary caregivers in recent years. “Those numbers do not include those still undiagnosed with or at risk for the progressive, debilitating disease in which symptoms can appear up to 20 years before being diagnosed as Alzheimer’s,” Covert said.
The Alzheimer’s Association WV’s central offices are located at 1601 Second Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. For more information regarding its services and programs, call 304-343-2717 or the website, www.alz.org/wv. The 24/7 Helpline toll-free telephone number is 800-272-3900.
Additionally, a dementia support group, for caregivers and others who are interested, meets from 3 until 4 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The August meeting is scheduled for today, Wednesday, Aug. 9.
For further information about the support group meetings, call Cheryl Cummins at 304-747-8127 or Sommers Brightwell at 304-722-4621.