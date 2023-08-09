Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Representatives from Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer’s Association will co-host a free educational training session for dementia caregivers and other interested parties next week in downtown St. Albans.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

