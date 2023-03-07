Kanawha County parents can now enroll their children in Kanawha County Schools 2023-2024 preschool.
Preschool is a part of Kanawha County Schools and there is no cost to parents. Students who are 4 years old on or before June 30, 2023, are placed in school-based sites as well as sites in collaboration with the county. Kanawha County preschools feature state-approved curriculum, small class sizes (not exceeding 20 students) and transportation to and from school-based sites.
In every classroom, there are three ways your child may be enrolled:
• Special Needs: These children are identified by the Kanawha County Schools Special Education Department and may be 3, 4 or 5 years old with an IEP.
• Head Start: Priority is given to children who are income eligible according to Head Start guidelines.
• Pre-K: The child must be 4 years old on or before June 30, 2023. Children are placed into school-based classrooms or collaborative classrooms according to the needs of the family and time of application.
The following documents are needed for a complete preschool enrollment application:
• State-certified birth certificate obtained from Vital Statistics, not county or hospital
• Current immunization record
• Current physical exam/Well Child Check – must have been completed within one year of the date of application
• Current dental exam – must have been completed within one year of the date of application
If support is needed, families are also welcome to set up an in-person meeting at the PreK office in Dunbar or call and speak with a PreK staff member. The PreK office can be reached at 304-766-0397 or 304-348-1942. PreK staff will also be able to let you know about any in-person events in your area.