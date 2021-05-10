Fruits of Labor Inc. is expanding its presence — and products — into Montgomery, to provide baked goods, coffee and a sense of community in a small café setting, while assisting the Rainelle-based nonprofit organization’s training center and social programs.
Renovations are underway this month for the Fruits of Labor café in the Tabit Building on Third Avenue in Montgomery.
Currently, Fruits of Labor offers a café, bakery, and wedding and corporate catering services to residents of Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Nicholas, Mercer and other surrounding counties. The Montgomery Fruits of Labor will join the Rainelle and upcoming Alderson locations.
“We are so grateful for the many hands in Montgomery that have labored alongside of us for the past three years to make this dream become a reality, including Mayor [Greg] Ingram, City Council through support with the building and renovations, and UKAN providing a $10,000 forgivable loan,” owner Tammy Jordan wrote on Facebook.
At a mid-March meeting in Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission named Jordan as a UKAN program recipient, bestowing the $10,000 loan for the Fruits of Labor Montgomery expansion.
“We were blown away by the business proposal and application submitted by Fruits of Labor,” Commissioner Ben Salango said in a release. “Their community outreach mission will be able to expand and touch an area of Kanawha County that welcomes new business. We cannot wait to see what’s in store for this incredible business.”
According to Jordan’s LinkedIn page, Fruits of Labor maintains a training center that conducts a farm-to-table program, “Seeds of Recovery,” which is a nationally recognized American Culinary Federation Quality Program for individuals in recovery from addiction, and “Seeds of Hope,” for at-risk youths and young adults and youths aging out of the foster care system.
Students receive ACF Continuing Education hours for each successfully completed semester. Upon completion of the ACF program, students may either certify as ACF- certified culinarians or ACF-certified pastry culinarians.
The Kanawha County Commission established the UKAN loans in 2015, which are designed to help Upper Kanawha Valley residents launch or expand their small businesses.
“Tammy and I looked at numerous sites in Montgomery,” Mayor Greg Ingram said, “and we chose the Tabit Building. We are so thankful to the Tabit family for donating that building.
“It’s going to be a really awesome place to enjoy coffee in the morning or a lunch,” Ingram said. “They’ll be selling farm-fresh food out of a cooler and selling West Virginia-grown meats.
“It’s going to be a destination place and it’s going to be helping people,” he said. “I think it will be a huge addition to the city, not only in terms of having another sit-down restaurant with unique food to serve people in the community, but it will give people a second chance, those who’ve made bad decisions in life. Montgomery needs this kind of help; rather than enable addiction, we want to help heal addiction.”
More information regarding Fruits of Labor, including hiring opportunities and an opening date for the Montgomery location, is available at its website, www.fruitsoflaborinc.com, or on its Facebook page.
A second restaurant is also in the immediate future for Montgomery. At the May 6 Kanawha County Commission meeting in Charleston, commissioners presented restaurateur Steven Deakins a UKAN grant check to assist with his forthcoming opening of First Rise WV in Montgomery. Deakins expects to open First Rise WV within the next five weeks.
During last week’s meeting, commissioners also bestowed UKAN funds to Skateland of Campbells Creek for the business to make facility upgrades and extend its summer operating hours this year.
For further information regarding the UKAN program, visit www.Kanawha.us/UKAN.