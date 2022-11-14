Fruth Pharmacy has donated $10,000 to kick-start the Bill O’Dell Legacy Fund.
The Legacy Fund was set up in memory of Bill O’Dell, the former director of the Putnam County Wellness Coalition who died in 2019. O’Dell worked toward the greater good of the youth in Putnam County and surrounding areas for more than 30 years. He focused his efforts on educating young adults about the dangers of addiction and the importance of education.
Knowing the achievements and the countless programs that O’Dell enacted for the betterment of his community, Fruth Pharmacy CEO Lynne Fruth felt the need to honor his memory. The Fruth Executive Team decided helping the Legacy Fund get off the ground would be the perfect way to honor O’Dell’s achievements and continue his work.
“I feel honored to be able to present this check to the Legacy Fund," Fruth said in a media release. "Bill was a true leader and held to his conviction that to have great leaders and secure the futures of our children, we must step in and fill the gaps. Bill was passionate about the kids.”
Jack Fruth, founder of Fruth Pharmacy, established scholarship programs that have provided more than $1 million to help young adults meet the cost of furthering their educations. Lynne Fruth, following in her father’s footsteps, helped establish the Bridge of Hope Scholarship Fund that provides money for West Virginians in recovery to seek training or education beneficial to re-enter the work force.
Fruth Pharmacy was also among the first to replace single-ingredient pseudoephedrine with a tamper-resistant product, Nexafed, that cannot be manipulated and made into methamphetamine.
Bill O'Dell’s wife Judy O’Dell and daughter Tina Shumaker were on hand to represent the family at the check presentation. “We are honored and humbled by the recognition Bill has been given. Receiving this contribution towards continuing Bill’s work is the best way he could be honored. Thank you,” Judy O'Dell said.
Fruth Pharmacy is a regional chain of 28 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.