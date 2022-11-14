Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fruth Pharmacy has donated $10,000 to kick-start the Bill O’Dell Legacy Fund.

The Legacy Fund was set up in memory of Bill O’Dell, the former director of the Putnam County Wellness Coalition who died in 2019. O’Dell worked toward the greater good of the youth in Putnam County and surrounding areas for more than 30 years. He focused his efforts on educating young adults about the dangers of addiction and the importance of education.

