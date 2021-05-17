As has been a customary community gesture of generosity and support for more than a quarter-century, the South Charleston-based Furniture Mission will collect donated furniture to help those in need this spring and summer, commencing later this month.
First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston oversees the Furniture Mission, in conjunction with Heart & Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston.
Donations of good-quality, used furniture are requested, collected and redistributed by Heart & Hand Outreach Ministries volunteers to qualifying individuals and families throughout the Kanawha Valley.
Deliveries will be made this year starting on Saturday, May 29, and then on every alternate Saturday through the end of August, said longtime organizer Tom Titus of South Charleston last week.
“Heart & Hand can arrange times to meet them; we leave the the church at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays. We call people to make sure they’re still available. We try to accommodate people the best we can,” he said.
“We got involved at the church because Heart & Hand needed somebody to pick up furniture on the weekends and store it. We used to have an old apartment at the church; a long time ago, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation gave us a building that’s on our parking lot. We use it to put furniture in,” Titus explained about the Mission’s origins approximately 30 years ago.
Over the years, other South Charleston churches have pitched in with First Presbyterian for the effort. Along with loading rental trucks with the donated furniture, volunteers make occasional deliveries, Titus said. Along with First Presbyterian, participating churches this year include Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston First Nazarene Church, First United Methodist Church of South Charleston, Grace Nazarene Church and First Baptist Church of South Charleston.
The Furniture Mission functioned over an abbreviated period last year, pausing for about a month from the usual start date because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Safety precautions were implemented in 2020, and Titus said current CDC and state guidelines will be observed (and are requested from furniture recipients) during this year’s deliveries as well.
The Heart & Hand Thrift Store and its offices are open again to the public.
“We’ve definitely seen things getting back to normal as far as donations and people contacting us with things they need this year,” Heart & Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Vicki Ballengee said. “We’re really appreciative of Tom and the churches that come together to make this happen. We’ve struggled — like other organizations have — with having enough staff and volunteers to do this. In the past, we had so many volunteers to fulfill our mission, but we don’t have them now. Just the fact that we have these people, the church volunteers and Tom, to go out and pick up furniture for us is something we’re really looking forward to this year.”
Titus said furniture donations are welcome and accepted from throughout the Kanawha Valley.
“We go down to Putnam County and up into the Elk River and around different parts of the Kanawha Valley. We want good furniture that you’d be willing to give to someone else. Most of the time, people give us pretty decent stuff.”
Furniture Mission organizers will also accept donations of appliances, such as stoves and refrigerators, that are in working condition, for redistribution to those in need.
Those who rely on Heart & Hand for assistance, such as clothing vouchers, food pantry items and utility payment aid, are also eligible to receive donated items through the Furniture Mission, either at no charge or at greatly reduced prices, depending on their financial situations.
“We never stopped doing basic needs assistance [during the pandemic],” Ballengee noted. “Everything we get donated to us helps the community. People we talk to in the community who donate to us like that we’re a local nonprofit that’s been around for 55 years helping the local community. They like that it’s going to stay here and help the local community, and that makes it very gratifying to all of us.”
To arrange a pick-up of furniture items, request furniture or obtain further information regarding the Furniture Mission, contact Heart & Hand Outreach Ministries at 304-342-0029 or visit its offices at 212 D St. in South Charleston during regular operating hours.