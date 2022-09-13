Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

4-H

If you, or somebody you know, are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-H'er.

The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, will be showering the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2, 2022, with gifts.

Tags

Recommended for you