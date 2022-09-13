Future 4-H'er Baby Contest underway Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you, or somebody you know, are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-H'er.The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, will be showering the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2, 2022, with gifts.This will mark the 31st year of recognizing a “Future 4-H'er.”To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.The baby and family must reside in Putnam County and the parents must be willing to allow photographs to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-H'ers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Putnam County Photography October Baby New Arrival Baby Parents Year Week Recommended for you Latest News Kristie Skidmore: Addressing West Virginia's teacher shortage (Opinion) AP Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress AP top story US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs Jayhawks controlled much of the action, even when behind Jayhawks controlled much of the action, even when behind A landslide vote to continue the Backyard Brawl AP Dear Abby: Teen fears siblings' bullying about her sexual orientation Sun Belt notebook: A historic weekend for the SBC Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts