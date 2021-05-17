Curtailed from live assembly in recent months due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the Genesis Running Series will be up and running again shortly with several classes for novice and veteran runners of all ages to get into or get back into prime, road- or trail-ready physical shape.
The upcoming spring sessions, both online and in person, will prepare beginning runners to participate in a live 5K run on Saturday, July 24. The live, coach-led classes will get underway at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for nine weeks, starting on May 25. Class lessons for live and online classes will be delivered by email and posted to a closed Facebook group.
In-person training sessions are scheduled at the following sites with the following running coaches:
• Charleston at Magic Island with Matt Young.
• Nitro at Nitro City Park with Mac McMillian.
• Hurricane at Valley Park with Ann Marie Young.
• Sissonville at Sissonville Middle School with Carmella Crawford.
• Huntington at Ritter Park with Beth Miller.
• Lewisburg at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds free parking lot with Tim and Paula McCoy.
Participants will receive a Genesis performance-style T-shirt; a day-by-day program to follow with weekly, written lessons and video instruction from the coach; a Facebook group to post questions, information regarding runs, success stories and requests for socially distant running partners. Students will also obtain instruction on topics such as developing and maintaining good running form, nutrition and injury prevention.
The fee for live classes are $90 for adults, $50 for military members and first responders and their families and $25 for children. The cost for online training is $50 per person, which includes the email lesson, instructional videos and access to the Genesis Running Facebook group.
Genesis Running coaches have provided running instruction since 2007. Matt Young of Teays Valley founded the group to help his father restore and maintain his health. Young and other coaches have worked with more than 3,500 runners who have taken classes with them.
Pamm Moore-Haley of Rand became involved with Genesis Running three years ago as she recovered from a stroke.
“I’m not the fastest runner,” she said, “but that’s the beauty of the program: You don’t have to be fast, you just have to be determined. They give you the tools that you can build on from the previous week’s lessons to get better.
“I ran my first 10K in February. I never dreamed I could do a 10K, which is 6.2 miles,” she said.
“It’s your pace, your race,” Moore-Haley added. “Even through COVID-19, some of us who are Genesis Running graduates continued to meet. A group of my friends and I now meet on Saturday mornings in either Charleston or Teays Valley and do our Saturday morning 5K together.
“It’s a good program with a wonderful group of people. It’s good, too, if you just want to walk and don’t want to run.”
Additional Genesis training classes — for beginners and Genesis Running alumni — to be offered later in 2021 include:
• The Charleston Distance Run 15-miler: Classes will commence in early July in preparation for the September Charleston Distance Run. Enrollees will learn the basic elements of good running form, training for aerobic development and proper pacing for endurance events.
• Genesis Running 5K Fall Class: Expressly for new runners, this 5K class will provide in-person, coach-led classes and an online-only instruction option. Classes are expected to begin around Labor Day and end in late October.
• Fall Half-Marathon: This class is scheduled to get underway after Labor Day, concluding with the Marshall University half-marathon in early November in Huntington. This class is geared for individuals with running experience and who are able to run at least six miles at one time and 15 miles weekly.
• Genesis Winter Series: Tentatively starting in early December and finishing with the Charleston Winter Series 10K run in February, this class will meet on Sunday afternoons to provide runners with extra motivation through the winter months.
To enroll in classes or receive more detailed information about them, visit www.genesisrunning.info.