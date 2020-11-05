SNOWSHOE -- There’s a certain sound that gets every skier and snowboarder excited as a new season on the slopes approaches.
You see, during the month of October, most ski resort mountain operation teams in West Virginia start preparing the facility’s snowguns, in order to be ready when the first sub-freezing temperatures arrive at the resort.
This year, those below-freezing temperatures came right around Halloween, and that gave the snowmakers at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County a change to fire up their arsenal of snowguns.
Though most skiers and snowboarders probably couldn’t hear the roar of the guns, one guy who could was Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe’s Public Relations manager, who told me it was pretty exciting when they pulled the trigger.
“It never gets old to hear the snowguns fire up for the first time in a season," Cassell said. "To see the snow being made, with the sunrise in the background, it’s always a pretty amazing sight for everyone on the mountain.”
Weather permitting, of course, Snowshoe Mountain plans to provide skiing and snowboarding starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Besides the snowmaking that started last week, the state’s largest ski resort received two inches of snow, which turned the entire resort white, until some milder temperatures later in the week came along.
While the natural snowfall boosts the spirits of all of the resort’s employees, Cassell told me that the snowfall also makes the phones ring. “Most of our visitors probably don’t get to see snow in their back yards until late November or early December and even later than that, so when they checked out our resort cams and saw the snow on the slopes, our operators saw a pick-up in people wanting to know when we were planning to open for the season. The snow gets them to start thinking about a winter vacation and making plans to play outside.”
Snowshoe Mountain was recently ranked by Ski Magazine as the 15th top ski resort in the East. The ranking was the highest of any ski resort in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit last March, I had plans to make my final turns on slopes at that time, and, well, the ski season came to a screeching halt and those turns never happened. As everyone knows, the pandemic is still with us and that was something Cassell and I talked about, with the resort’s scheduled opening day right around the corner.
“I think the important part is for folks to understand that during the pandemic, we have a shared responsibility to take care of each other. We want to have a full ski season, we want to ski and snowboard from Thanksgiving to the end of March. If we are going to do that, we need folks to come and be responsible and help take care of each other, with face coverings, social distancing, and doing the things we need to do to keep each other safe,” he said.
Snowshoe Mountain draws visitors from throughout the region and offers the longest vertical, 1,500 feet for skiers and snowboarders. With the likelihood that fewer people will be flying out West this year, Cassell believes that will probably mean a boost in attendance.
“I feel people want to get out and do something," he said, "and some of those folks probably don’t want to fly right now but are willing to drive a few more hours for some fun.”
The memory of not making those last turns still is with me, so to see pictures of the snowguns operating and to see the first snowfall, has this skier ready to hit the slopes.