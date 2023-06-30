Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Girl Scouts Amelia Shelton (left) and Morgan White crafted "cat condos" for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association as a project toward earning Bronze Awards. Courtesy photo

Local Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council members Amelia Shelton and Morgan White constructed and donated four "cat condo" climbing structures for the cats and kittens at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association recently.

Amelia and Morgan are members of Charleston-based Girl Scout Troop #1839. Their project was part of their work toward earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, which is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can receive. The project must be completed during fourth and fifth grades, requires a minimum of 20 hours of work, and the projects must be sustainable ones.

