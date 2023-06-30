Local Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council members Amelia Shelton and Morgan White constructed and donated four "cat condo" climbing structures for the cats and kittens at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association recently.
Amelia and Morgan are members of Charleston-based Girl Scout Troop #1839. Their project was part of their work toward earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, which is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can receive. The project must be completed during fourth and fifth grades, requires a minimum of 20 hours of work, and the projects must be sustainable ones.
“We both love cats and we have both fostered and rescued cats,” Morgan explained in a release. “Visiting the Kanawha-Charleston Animal Shelter helped us see what they needed. We wanted to time our project with kitten season to help the shelter and especially the cat moms.”
“In building the cat condos, we learned how to use new tools -- a special tool that can safely cut PVC pipe and a special type of glue. We needed the structures to be waterproof and sanitizable, so we used corrugated cardboard. After they were finished, we presented them to the animal shelter and they loved them. Now cats have a safe place to hide or relax,” Amelia said.
The durable structures, which were designed by the girls, are sized to fit in the KCHA kennels and they are able to be sanitized for long-term reuse. The East Charleston Lowe’s provided the girls with construction materials and design review support. Staff from the Kanawha County Public Library’s IDEA Lab and Children’s Department also provided support for the project.
Amelia, 10, attends Sacred Heart Grade School and is the daughter of Joe and Natalie Shelton.
The daughter of Jeremy and Susan White, Morgan, 11, attends Weberwood Elementary School.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has approximately 7,600 girl and adult members in 61 counties within West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit www.bdgsc.org or call 304-345-7722.