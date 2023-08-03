The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley are among seven West Virginia nonprofit entities and 25 total across nine states to receive recent READY grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
On Aug. 3, the ARC announced nearly $624,000 in awards through READY Nonprofits, one of four tailored tracks under ARC’s capacity-building initiative, READY Appalachia. Funds will help 25 Appalachian nonprofits from nine Appalachian states build internal operating capacity, enabling them to solve pressing issues and create opportunities in their communities.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council Inc. will receive $25,000 for the Increasing Fund Development Capacity Project. The funds are earmarked for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council to hire a full-time, philanthropy-focused employee to increase financial support from the surrounding community. This new fund development manager will support key funding activities, including grant reporting and proposal writing. Additional staff capacity will allow the organization to develop better relationships within their community and increase its fund development, allowing the group to scale and sustain the organization.
The Black Diamond Council's headquarters is located at 321 Virginia St., W., on Charleston's West Side. More information about the organization can be found at BDGSC.org or by calling 304-345-7722.
Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will also receive $25,000, to be implemented for its Proprietary Data Management Project. Faith in Action will partner with a procured contractor to design, build, and implement a single proprietary data management tool that can accomplish the necessary tasks and measures which are distinctly unique to the organization.
It is expected that the implementation of the new data management tool will streamline data entry; increase staff capacity, volunteer engagement, performance metrics, and the organization's sustainability through the ability to analyze organizational needs; and bolster recruitment campaigns, improved constituent communication, and more efficient operations management.
Headquartered at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, FIAGKV is dedicated to helping Kanawha and Putnam county seniors ages 60 and older sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. FIAGKV volunteers provide free services such as transportation to medical appointments, assistance with grocery shopping, telephone reassurance calls and personal outreach efforts. Its website address is www.faithinactiongkv.com and the contact telephone number is 304-881-7253.
Other West Virginia organizations receiving ARC grants are the Tamarack Foundation, Beckley, $25,000; the Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation, Elizabeth, $24,755; Generation West Virginia, Morgantown, $25,000; the Eastern Workforce Opportunity Regional Center and Services, Moorefield, $25,000; and Libera, Morgantown, $24,665.
Based in Washington, D.C., the Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region. ARC's stated mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.
READY Appalachia is an Appalachian Regional Commission community-capacity building initiative offering free training and flexible funding for nonprofit organizations, community organizations, local governments, and Local Development Districts in the Appalachian region. Participants access cohort-based learning, skill development, and grant opportunities to increase their capacity to solve vital issues and effect long-lasting economic change in their communities.