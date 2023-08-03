Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley are among seven West Virginia nonprofit entities and 25 total across nine states to receive recent READY grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

On Aug. 3, the ARC announced nearly $624,000 in awards through READY Nonprofits, one of four tailored tracks under ARC’s capacity-building initiative, READY Appalachia. Funds will help 25 Appalachian nonprofits from nine Appalachian states build internal operating capacity, enabling them to solve pressing issues and create opportunities in their communities.

