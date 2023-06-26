Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County girls in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in day camps this summer at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council’s West Side headquarters.

Girls in grades kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to experience program opportunities at Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council’s Summer Day Camps.

Hosted at the Girl Scouts’ Volunteer Resource Center, this 10-week program invites Kanawha County girls to enjoy summer fun with new-found friends.

