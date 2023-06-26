Girls in grades kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to experience program opportunities at Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council’s Summer Day Camps.
Hosted at the Girl Scouts’ Volunteer Resource Center, this 10-week program invites Kanawha County girls to enjoy summer fun with new-found friends.
“We know that summer break can create challenges for caregivers seeking quality care for their girls,” said Beth Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, in a release. “Through our Summer Day Camps program, girls are able to participate in fun, engaging activities and make the most of their summer vacation.”
Each week of camp will provide a different theme for attendees, including sisterhood, outdoor activities, Appalachian history, and more.
Attendees will also participate in field trips to further explore Girl Scouts’ four main program pillars: science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); life skills; entrepreneurship; and outdoor skills.
“We at Girl Scouts provide the life skills that youth may miss out on,” said Cate Phillips, director of Programs and Educational Services, in the release. “We try to captivate girls with educational programming that is also exciting and fun.”
Girl Scouts’ Summer Day Camps offer single-day, full-week and partial-week registration options, with free registration available for youths in foster and kinship care. Camps are open to all girls regardless of whether they’re a registered member.
Caregivers are asked to register in advance and bring participating girls to the Girl Scouts’ Volunteer Resource Center at 321 Virginia St., W., Charleston, starting at 7 a.m. All pick-ups should be made before 5:30 p.m.
For more information on pricing and registration, contact Cate Phillips at 304-345-7722 or cate.phillips@bdgsc.org.