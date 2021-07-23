Women helping women — and their families — thrive beyond their current circumstances underscores the fun-filled, social aspects of the YWCA Charleston’s annual Girls Night Out gatherings.
Described succinctly and aptly as “a party with a purpose,” the women-centric galas double as vital fundraisers for the YWCA Charleston’s Family Resolve Program.
Given the ongoing public health climate, the “Out” has become the “In” thing to do for the Girls Night event again, albeit with the accent still more on “social” than “distanced.”
“The YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program is hosting its 23rd annual Girls Night Out, but, for the second year in a row, we’ve opted to stay ‘in,’ out of a continued sense of caution for guests of large, indoor gatherings,” YWCA Charleston Development and Marketing Director Shannon Lester explained last week. “We knew that this fundraiser is too important to our program to leave to chance on having in-person versus virtual, so we made the decision in early 2021 to do virtual again, but with a renewed approach to make it even better.
“Participants can celebrate from wherever they are by tuning in beginning Aug. 8 to the Girls Night Out-Charleston, WV Facebook page and also by visiting gnowv.com,” Lester said.
Themed Girls Night Out events over the years have included “New York, New York,” “Wild and Wonderful Women of West Virginia” and “Hollywood on the Hill,” with entertainment, food and fashions corresponding to the occasion. This year’s theme is “High Hopes, Bright Future.”
Girls Night In’s virtual activities will take place Sunday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 14, with five, socially distanced ways to participate:
• Snag a Bag
For a donation of $100 or more, contributors will receive a Girls Night In High Hopes Bright Future mesh tote bag containing an event T-shirt, flip-flops, a neon visor, mirrored Malibu sunglasses, a mood color-changing cup with lid and straw, a bottle of wine, a variety of promotional items provided by sponsors, and raffle tickets for prizes to be awarded throughout the week.
“Tote bags can be purchased at gnowv.com,” Lester said, “where participants can also find locations, dates and times for bag pickups.”
• Virtual classes and tutorials
Virtual classes or tutorials will be conducted each evening during this year’s Girls Night In. The sessions will include a self-defense class led by Butch Hiles of Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & MMA, a makeup tutorial from Spa Bliss, a wine pairing class with Ted Armbrecht III of The Wine Shop at Capitol Market, a cookie decorating class conducted by Rock City Cake Company culinary experts, a barre class headed by Mackenzie Stevens from The Charlie Barre, a cooking tutorial with Coco’s Kitchen + Cafe, an at-home dance party with DJ EJ and a soup recipe demonstration supplied by the Bridge Road Bistro.
• Bid in the online auction
Visit gnowv.com and click on the Online Auction page to browse items up for bid. The auction will go live on Aug. 8 and continue throughout the week for bidding.
Last year’s online auction featured shopping parties, Snowshoe Resort getaway packages, handcrafted Morgan Rhea bags and more on which to bid.
• Support local businesses
To support area businesses that provide Girls Night In with in-kind donations of food, beverages and other products, services and backing, GNI officials encourage individuals to support those merchants in return.
For example, through Aug. 14, the Coal River Coffee Company on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans will offer patrons a specialty drink, with a portion of each sale going to Girls Night In.
The Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. in Charleston, will offer special cookies and cupcakes on Aug. 14. GNI raffle drawings will take place there during the day as well.
The Wine Shop at Capitol Market will feature a special wine during its virtual class on Aug. 11. A portion of the proceeds from sales of that wine, which will be available through August, will be given to GNI, Lester said.
• Host Your Own Girls Night In
Supporters are encouraged to invite friends over for their own Girls Night In on Aug. 14 and share scenes of the festivities on social media with a #GNI hashtag.
“Guests are encouraged to embrace one more year of intimate gatherings with their friends of women helping women raise funds and awareness to eliminate domestic violence,” Lester said.
“The party with a purpose concludes on Saturday, Aug. 14, with the airing of two virtual classes, a powerful survivor story, several raffle prize drawings and special Girls Night In bakery items available at Rock City Cake Company until they run out,” she said.
The YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program serves more than 2,000 victims of domestic violence annually in its outreach area of Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties.
Lester said previous, in-person Girls Night Out fundraisers have garnered more than 1,500 women in attendance in some years.
“Since its debut in 1998, Girls Night Out has raised more than $1 million to support Hope House, the YWCA Resolve women and children’s shelter,” Lester said. “The funds raised through Girls Night Out — or In — provide shelter, services, advocacy, education, counseling, food and other necessities to women and families affected by domestic abuse.”
To register for the online Girls Night In events or obtain further information, visit www.gnowv.com, call the YWCA Charleston offices at 304-720-0541 or email Shannon Lester at slester@ywcacharleston.org.