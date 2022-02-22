Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, the Historic Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris will host a packet pickup and a pre-race dinner for runners and guests for the following day's Highball to Thurmond Ultra 50 Mile, 50K and Relay events through the New River Gorge National Park.
The inaugural Highball to Thurmond Ultra 50 Mile, 50K and Relay will take place on Sunday, May 22, wending from Montgomery to Thurmond with the option to board a train through the New River Gorge on the return trip.
"The idea for Highball to Thurmond came after reading an article online about an abandoned 'ghost town, Thurmond and its history," said Trivium Racing Race Director Terry Wilmoth, one of the event originators and organizers. "My thought was, 'Wow, wouldn't it be cool to have a race there?'
"So I called Rich Swor, owner of Trivium Racing, and told him about the place and the idea. Rich said he was familiar with the trails there, since he ran them sometimes going to and from Michigan and we should look into it."
As they researched their idea, Wilmoth and Swor encountered the word "highball," he said. "While many might recognize the word as the name of a drink, it has another meaning: a railroad signal for a train to proceed at full speed. We thought it was a great way to convey the message to our athletes that, 'Hey, if you want to beat the train to Thurmond for the ride back to Montgomery, you're going to need to proceed at full speed.'"
They visited the area two years ago and hoped to launch the event last May. "Unfortunately, as we were going through the permitting process, the COVID numbers in West Virginia -- and everywhere -- began to spike," Wilmoth said. "We had a conversation with the National Park, and it was decided that for the health and safety of everyone, we would cancel the race for 2021 and offer refunds and deferments to those runners already signed up. It was extremely disappointing, but definitely the right call to make -- and I think our athletes understood."
The 50-Miler event will start at 4:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 22 in Montgomery. The course is a mix of approximately 12 miles of paved and mountain dirt roads and trails, Wilmoth said.
"The 50-mile race will feature a few miles of asphalt roads with views of the Kanawha River, a few miles of gravel road up and down Cotton Hill and miles of trail with gorgeous views of the New River and the chance to see the New River Gorge Bridge from beneath," he said. "The start will be in the town of Montgomery and the finish will be in Thurmond. Those athletes who finish in time will have the opportunity to board the Amtrak train in Thurmond and take a scenic ride back through the New River Gorge to the town of Montgomery. We thought it would be a fun, enjoyable way for athletes to get back to the starting line and their vehicles.
"We currently have two options for 50-mile runners: a 14-hour time limit if you're not interested in an award or a 12.75-hour time limit if you want to compete for an award. The goal is to get all 50-mile 'train riders' to the finish line by 6:45 p.m., because the train leaves promptly at 6:59 p.m.," Wilmoth said.
The 50-Kilometer run will start and finish in Thurmond, beginning at 8 a.m.
The 50-Mile Relay can be run with two, three or four people. It will have five relay hand-off points.
Participants who choose to take the Amtrak train back to the starting line should book their rides as soon as possible, Wilmoth added. Seating is limited; seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis upon registration.
The 50K and 50-Miler runs will be chip timed.
Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers of the 50-Miler, along with the top three men and women finishers under 40 years old, the top three men and women finishers 40 to 54 years old and the top three male and female finishers 55 or older.
For the 50K run, the top three overall male and female finishers will receive awards, along with the top three men and women finishers in the following age categories: 19 and younger, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 and older.
The top two-person, three-person and four-person relay teams will receive awards in the Relay segment of the event as well.
Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on May 21, available at runsignup.com; search "Highball2Thurmond."
The menu for the Saturday pre-race dinner includes rigatoni pasta with meatballs and sauce (or just sauce for a vegetarian option), a choice of pasta salad or green salad, and dinner rolls. The beverage selection will include water, tea, coffee and soda. Dinner will be served starting at 5:45 p.m., following a mandatory runners' meeting at 5 p.m. (A virtual option will be available for those who are unable to attend the Glen Ferris Inn meeting in person.)
The cost of each meal will be $10, with all proceeds going to the City of Montgomery to help reopen the downtown Baisi Athletic Center as a community center.
For more information regarding the Glen Ferris Inn, including lodging options for the Highball to Thurmond competition, visit glenferrisinn.com.