The West Virginia Department of Education will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
The event will be live streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
The WVDE will induct these students as a part of the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy, recognizing them for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history. It remains the longest-running program of its kind in the country. Approximately 15,000 eighth grade students have been recognized since its inception.
“Our students have worked diligently for this moment to become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch in a WVDE release. “It is clear their passion for knowledge and resilience to achieve this accomplishment will make them incredible ambassadors for the Mountain State. I look forward to all of their future success.”
The state has administered the test each year since 1931 with 87 students honored from 46 counties in its first year. The exam focuses on Mountain State topics including civics, government, geography, culture, and numerous other categories. A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are selected for the award. The other honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth grade population.
Area Knights of the Golden Horseshoe students include:
- Boone County: Cayden Sharps, Madison Middle School; Karleigh Mooney, Sherman Junior High School; and Nickolas Tompkins, Madison Middle School
- Fayette County: Sophie Allen, Fayetteville PK-8 School; Wyatt Moses, Midland Trail High School; Jessica Williams, Oak Hill Middle School; Rose Bigelow, Oak Hill Middle School; and Andrew Goodwin, Oak Hill Middle School
- Jackson County: Gracie Staats, Ripley Middle School; Lindsey Lowry, Ripley Middle School; Brianna Johnson, Ripley Middle School; and Damion Longfellow, Ripley Middle School
- Kanawha County: Jacob Brown, Charleston Catholic High School; Cameron Lusk, Charleston Catholic High School; Clare James, Charleston Catholic High School; Reagan Stapleton, Charleston Catholic High School; Elizabeth Blanchard, John Adams Middle School; Kenneth Straley, John Adams Middle School; Abigail Cantrell, John Adams Middle School; Riya Jones, John Adams Middle School; Gage White, John Adams Middle School; Luke Fields, Sissonville Middle School; Jaxen Morris, Andrew Jackson Middle School; Caleb Parsons, Cross Lanes Christian School; and Carli Monk, Elkview Middle School
- Putnam County: Kennedy Price, Hurricane Middle School; Trenton Clower, Hurricane Middle School; Kayla Taylor, Winfield Middle School; Aidan Carney, Winfield Middle School; Jaxon Adkins, Winfield Middle School; Aidan Honaker, Poca Middle School
- Roane County: Gabriel Gainer, Spencer Middle School; Lexi Mitchell, Spencer Middle School; and Joshua Gorby Jr., Spencer Middle School.
The WVDE will host three separate ceremonies to honor the 2022 Golden Horseshoe recipients on June 14.
The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, and Wirt counties.
The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will recognize recipients from Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.
The third ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will recognize recipients from Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, and Tucker counties, and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
To learn more about the Golden Horseshoe program, contact Dustin Lambert at dllambert@k12.wv.us.