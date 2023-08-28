Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rich Lerner, PGA tour host and play-by-play announcer for the Golf Channel, will be the special guest for the 13th Annual Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit HospiceCare at a kickoff/"tee-off" reception at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Edgewood Country Club on Charleston's West Side.

Lerner has earned a reputation as one of sports television’s premier storytellers and will mingle with the crowd of HospiceCare supporters before taking the stage to share 25 years’ worth of insights and experiences from the PGA Tour.

