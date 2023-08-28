Rich Lerner, PGA tour host and play-by-play announcer for the Golf Channel, will be the special guest for the 13th Annual Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit HospiceCare at a kickoff/"tee-off" reception at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Edgewood Country Club on Charleston's West Side.
Lerner has earned a reputation as one of sports television’s premier storytellers and will mingle with the crowd of HospiceCare supporters before taking the stage to share 25 years’ worth of insights and experiences from the PGA Tour.
Lerner also hosts the Golf Channel’s "Live From" shows at the game’s biggest events such as the Masters, U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments.
The evening reception will cost $100 per person and feature live music from the Bob Thompson Trio, along with food and beverages.
“We are honored to have Mr. Lerner as our special guest to help raise funds and awareness for HospiceCare,” said HospiceCare CEO Christopher Rawlings in a release. “The Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit HospiceCare has become one of our largest annual fundraisers, raising nearly $1 million over the past 12 years to benefit our patients and their families.”
Space is also still available for foursomes and individuals to play in the golf outing’s morning or afternoon flights at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. repectively on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Edgewood Golf Course, 2251 Derricks Creek Road in Sissonville. Golfers can attend the reception with Lerner free.
HospiceCare’s professionals and support staff provide hospice, palliative and bereavement care services annually to nearly 4,000 patients and their families throughout 16 counties throughout Southern West Virginia. In addition to reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, HospiceCare depends on public support through fundraisers, memorial donations and estate gifts to fill budget gaps so that all who qualify for services receive care regardless of their ability to pay.
For more information or to register for the golf outing and reception, call 304-768-8523 or visit www.hospicecarewv.org.