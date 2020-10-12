Gov. Jim Justice, Nitro Mayor David Casebolt, and West Virginia Department of Transportation and other local officials participated in a ceremony to launch a road project in Nitro last week.
The statewide Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program is funding the Purchase Order Project, which will provide paving of more than two miles of W.Va. 25 surface into and through downtown Nitro.
“It’s a beautiful day in West Virginia and a beautiful day in Nitro,” Justice said at the Oct. 5 morning ceremony. “We’re announcing a project that’s really going to help this entire community.
“I could never be more proud. We’re doing paving right in your back door and we’re putting in a gigantic, new bridge,” the governor said, referring to the nearby Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge, another major project underway as part of the Roads to Prosperity program.
“This community deserves this day. You came out and voted overwhelmingly in favor of Roads to Prosperity and off we went. Now, not only have we fixed roads all over Kingdom Come, we’re seeing surplus after surplus, we’ve given pay raises to our teachers, and we’ve been able to help our veterans,” Justice said. “Absolutely, we’re on our way to more and more goodness for West Virginia.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the project spans 2.2 miles along W.Va. 25, beginning east of the junction of CO 25/1 and continuing to north of the Interstate 64 overpass. Work on First Avenue will include milling and a 1.5-inch skid pavement course.
Road crews were expected to begin work this week and conclude by the end of October.
The cost of the project is $820,000 and is being funded by General Obligation Bond 2 and 3 Bond Funds through the Roads to Prosperity program.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston were among those who attended the announcement ceremony.
“There’s been a lot of people who have put a lot of licks in,” White said. “But none of these licks would have been possible without our governor and his vision for the prosperity of West Virginia.”
“The Roads to Prosperity vision that the governor had nearly four years ago has really come to fruition on projects like this all over the state,” Wriston said. “The paving of this major thruway is a very much needed project and will be helpful for the growth of Nitro. Now that we’re here, we will have a pavement that will last for years and years to come.”
“It’s a great day to be a Nitroan,” Casebolt said. “This has been something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Now, not only are we getting a new bridge, we’re also getting 2.2 miles of new road. It’s just going to help bring in more and more investment.
“Governor, I’ll tell you what, you’ve made everybody in Nitro very happy today; no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Casebolt added.
More than $1 billion worth of major infrastructure improvement projects through the Roads to Prosperity program have either been completed to date or are currently underway.
Crews in Division of Highways District 1 -– which includes Nitro -– have ditched more than 930 miles, patched 1,600 miles, stabilized 502 miles, paved almost 63 miles, and repaired 12 slides since January, according to the Governor’s Office.