The Kinder Crew at Grandview Elementary School in North Charleston won first place and Best of Show for its entry in the Elementary School Division of the 2022 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition contest.
Along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of the fourth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition on Feb. 1 in Charleston.
Awards were given to first, second and third place winners in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School.
Placing second in the Elementary School Division was “Nature’s Gift” by Carter Chapman of Skyview Elementary School in Morgantown. “New River Gorge” by Lydia Anderson, also of Skyview Elementary School, placed third.
In the Middle School Division, first place went to “New River Gorge Bridge — Hidden Shapes in the Clouds” by Natalie Garrett of Braxton County Middle School in Sutton. The second place award went to “Bridge Over the Mountains” by Peyton Hamrick, Lincoln Middle School, Shinnston, and the third place award was given to “Winter at New River Gorge” by Rayley Cochran, also of Lincoln Middle School.
The first place winner in the High School Division was “Unknown” by Makenna Poling of Grafton High School in Grafton. “Fall Bridge” by Sophie Wolfe of Huntington High School placed second, while third place went to “Gorge-ous Fall” by Krysten Holly Jarrell of Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
The winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25, respectively.
Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs, depicting the theme: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?”
Selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven, West Virginia.
An exhibition of the winning pieces and other selected entries is now on display outside the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol in Charleston. The exhibit features 275 pieces from students in 12 counties.