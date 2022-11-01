Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gfssign

To unveil its new, refreshed look, Green's Feed and Seed will host a grand reopening event from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at its longtime location at 314 Piedmont Road in Charleston.

The grand reopening will include live music by the Fort Hillbillies, food trucks, customer specials, and door prizes among the festivities.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you