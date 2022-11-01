To unveil its new, refreshed look, Green's Feed and Seed will host a grand reopening event from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at its longtime location at 314 Piedmont Road in Charleston.
The grand reopening will include live music by the Fort Hillbillies, food trucks, customer specials, and door prizes among the festivities.
Green's Feed and Seed has been part of the Kanawha Valley landscape since 1963, the year of West Virginia's centennial. Founder and namesake Earl Green and his wife, Shirley, launched the business on Washington Street East in Charleston, at the site of the current Greyhound Bus Terminal. In 1977, the Greens uprooted from that location to the one the home, farm, and garden supply store occupies today. The store expanded to 15,000 square feet of business area, including a large garden center, 30 years ago.
According to the Green's Feed and Seed website, the store was sold to the Southern States cooperative in 1998 and was under its corporate banner until 2001 when Earl Green bought the store back. Earl, son Mike, and grandson Mike Jr. continued to run the business until October 2021, when Earl and Mike decided to retire.
"They sold the business to a team of highly motivated entrepreneurs who not only wanted to preserve what the Green family had worked so hard to build -- but to expand on it as well," the website states.
As part of that expansion, land has been acquired in Ripley with plans to open a second Green's Feed and Seed location there.
In an Oct. 15, 2021, Charleston Gazette-Mail article by Greg Stone, it was reported Mike Wynn of Alum Creek and two other, anonymous investors took over store operations at the beginning of October 2021.
Wynn, who began a landscaping business in 2011, was a frequent Green's Feed and Seed customer and wanted to keep its nearly 60-year history, legacy, and services intact. “This place has been here for decades. I want to see it run the same way, with the same products and services for decades to come,” Wynn said in the article.
The Nov. 12 reopening will also reveal the extensive makeover the Charleston location has undergone in recent months.
For more information and grand reopening updates, go to greensfeed.com, call 304-343-0441 or visit Green's Feed and Seed, open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.